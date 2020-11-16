The Bears made several roster changes in the afternoon prior to Monday night's game, including a few which could greatly impact their starting offensive line.

Starting center Cody Whitehair was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Whitehair has been on there for almost two weeks, and he also had a calf injury which had forced him to leave the game with the Rams late three weeks ago.

If Whitehair is able to start, the Bears also could have another veteran lineman playing because they have activated Eric Kush from the practice squad to the roster, along with running back Lamar Miller.

This would be Miller's first NFL action since August, 2019, when he suffered a torn ACL while with Houston. Kush last started for the Bears in Week 7 of the 2018 season. He started the first seven games that season before a neck injury and last year played for Cleveland.

They have also elevated quarterback Tyler Bray as a COVID-19 replacement. Reserve lineman Lachavious Simmons is still on Reserve/COVID-19 and Bray is needed on the 53-man roster because Mitchell Trubisky has been ruled out for Monday's game due to a right shoulder injury.

Also, nose tackle Daniel McCullers was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Nose tackle John Jenkins has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the game.

The Bears come into Monday night's game with a 56-60-2 record against the Vikings in a series dating back to 1961. The Bears have won four straight in the series.

Inactives

(More players updated to list 90 minutes before kickoff)

Vikings

TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin)

CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion)

DE Jordan Brailford (personal)

G Dru Samia (illness)

Bears

NT John Jenkins (ankle)

S Sherrick McManis (hand)

RB David Montgomery (concussion)

QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)