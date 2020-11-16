SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Cody Whitehair, Eric Kush Activated | Bears, Vikings In-Game Blog

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears made several roster changes in the afternoon prior to Monday night's game, including a few which could greatly impact their starting offensive line.

Starting center Cody Whitehair was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Whitehair has been on there for almost two weeks, and he also had a calf injury which had forced him to leave the game with the Rams late three weeks ago.

If Whitehair is able to start, the Bears also could have another veteran lineman playing because they have activated Eric Kush from the practice squad to the roster, along with running back Lamar Miller.

This would be Miller's first NFL action since August, 2019, when he suffered a torn ACL while with Houston. Kush last started for the Bears in Week 7 of the 2018 season. He started the first seven games that season before a neck injury and last year played for Cleveland.

They have also elevated quarterback Tyler Bray as a COVID-19 replacement. Reserve lineman Lachavious Simmons is still on Reserve/COVID-19 and Bray is needed on the 53-man roster because Mitchell Trubisky has been ruled out for Monday's game due to a right shoulder injury.

Also, nose tackle Daniel McCullers was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Nose tackle John Jenkins has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the game.

The Bears come into Monday night's game with a 56-60-2 record against the Vikings in a series dating back to 1961. The Bears have won four straight in the series.

Inactives

(More players updated to list 90 minutes before kickoff)

Vikings

  • TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin)
  • CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion)
  • DE Jordan Brailford (personal)
  • G Dru Samia (illness)

Bears

  • NT John Jenkins (ankle)
  • S Sherrick McManis (hand)
  • RB David Montgomery (concussion)
  • QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)
  • Twtter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven
THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's How SI Sees Monday Night with Vikings

https://www.si.com/fantasy/video/2020/11/16/week-10-dfs-monday-night-football-vikings-bears

Gene Chamberlain

What Bears Can Expect from Bill Lazor as Play Caller

Bill Lazor has had some success and some failure calling plays in the NFL but this will be the first time he's tried to do it with a defense of this caliber backing up his offensive efforts.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Vikings: TV, Radio, Odds and Prediction

A game-day capsule glance at the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings lead the series 60-56-2 and the teams have split 14 Monday night games.

Gene Chamberlain

Sense of Urgency for Bears Against Vikings Maxes Out

With a fourth straight loss Monday night, Bears would repeat last year's four-game losing streak and completely waste their strong start to the season

Gene Chamberlain

Rash Decision Makes Matt Nagy a Desperate Coach

Analysis: Offensive lines struggle and injuries come and go to all teams but coaches who make decisions to dump quarterbacks and change play callers can put themselves on the hot seat without really meaning to do it.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Hope to Extend Kirk Cousins' Monday Night Misery

The Chicago Bears defense hopes to extend quarterback Kirk Cousins' streak of nine straight losses on Monday Night Football, after beating him in one of those games and defeating him three straight times since he came to Minnesota.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Gives Play-Calling Duties to Bill Lazor

Matt Nagy loves calling plays but the Chicago Bears coach will turn the chore over to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor when the Minnesota Vikings come to Soldier Field Monday night.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery Ruled Out for Vikings Game

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will miss Monday night's game with the Minnesota Vikings but according to coach Matt Nagy there is a possibility center Cody Whitehair could return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gene Chamberlain

Brian Griese Discusses What He Says Was Said to Nick Foles

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/11/13/21564516/fracture-fairy-tale-brian-griese-backs-foles-nagy-relationship

Gene Chamberlain

Darnell Mooney's Serious Approach Wins Over Bears

Chicago Bears see a long-term, serious approach from Darnell Mooney, whether it's from a JUGS machine for his home or blocking on running plays.

Gene Chamberlain