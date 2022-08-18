Bears and Seahawks In-Game Blog
Blogging live in game by Gene Chamberlain for BearDigest as the Bears play Game 2 of preseason in Seattle against the Seahawks with starters expected only to work about 10 plays or less.
Pregame
- An interview with Ryan Poles by ESPN in pregame turned up an interesting quote. It's probably one everyone expects, but it's the GM saying this himself. "This team in two weeks may not look exactly as it looks tonight." This can mean a few things, like plenty of additions to the team with players who are cut by other teams as well as the return of some players like Lucas Patrick and Byron Pringle.
- Adam Rank of NFL Network says he would be shocked if David Montgomery is not a top-five back this year and it seemed to meet with ridicule from some panelists, but hey, Montgomery already was a top-five running back in 2020 and did it in a bad offense that didn't use the run correctly. He finished fifth in rushing. So why not?
