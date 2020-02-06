The running back hunt the Chicago Bears conducted last year to get David Montgomery didn't go far enough.

They're still in the market for a back who could replace Montgomery in case of an injury, or to take some of the workload off his shoulders.

It's a sad state of affairs facing the players at this position in terms of earning power.

It said something about the determination of athletes when the two chief running backs in Super Bowl LIV were undrafted free agents.Then again, it also made a sad statement about the importance of running backs in the game when Raheem Mostert and Damien Williams were exchanging jerseys afterward and talking about undrafted free agents sticking together.

There were 23 running backs drafted last year and only two taken in the first two rounds. This year's draft isn't much better than last year's, and some analysts have said it's not even as good.

Running backs simply have little standing in the scheme of things now unless they are truly gifted. Someone like Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott or Saquon Barkley can command big dollars but quarterbacks and receivers or even linemen take much of the money backs used to get.

The average back might not have the earning power of a safety or tight end these days.

The Bears were just looking for a running back in the draft last year and liked Montgomery's all-around skills.

They could always use another one because they really got lucky without injuries at the position last year.

Tarik Cohen is never going to be an every down type and the same can be said for Ryan Nall, a practice squad player elevated later in the year after Mike Davis was cut. The Bears drafted Kerrith Whyte in the seventh round but risked losing him on the practice squad and Pittsburgh signed him.

After they paid Mike Davis $3 million for last season they cut him, so they would seem to be more likely to look into the later part of the draft for a potential back than free agency.

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly parting ways with running back David Johnson, who had a $14 million cap cost this season.

That's not something the Bears would be interested in pursuing. They'll be on the bargain end of the running back hunt considering all the other needs the team has and their own depleted funds under the salary cap. The needs would also preclude them from pursuing backs like Clemson's Travis Etienne or Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor with their second-round draft picks.

LSU's all-around threat Clyde Edwards-Helaire might be available to the Bears if they wanted to add a back on Day 2 or in Round 4, if they wanted to add a player capable of competing with David Montgomery for carries. More likely, they'd be looking later in the draft for someone and here are a few who could be available from Rounds 4-7 based on mock drafts from Draftnetwork.com and Walterfootball.com as well as the rankings of ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper.

Zack Moss

Utah senior who showed a real knack for working in the passing game late in his career with 26 receptions over his final eight games. At 5-foot-10, 222 pounds, Moss was a workhorse through his career with 712 carries for 4,067 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

LSU's junior back finally got his chance to play extensively and ran for 1,414 yards while also displaying real talent as a receiver with 55 catches for 453 yards. At 5-8, 209, Edwards-Helaire was so good in the pass game he was able to catch nine passes in the LSU game against Alabama?

Lamical Perine

A back who was in a shared system and definitely wasn't overworked. He had 132, 134 and 136 carries over his last three seasons. He could have left Florida before 2019 but decided to stay. At 5-11, 218, he averaged 5.1 yards a carry last year.

Cam Akers

Florida State's fifth leading rusher all time with 2,874 yards on 586 rushing attempts, and a threat in the passing game as other great Florida State backs of the past were like Dalvin Cook and Warrick Dunn. The 5-11, 212-pounder rushed last year for 1,144 yards and caught 30 passes for 225 yards.

Anthony McFarland

First, he's not related to Booger McFarland. He's an explosive running back who was plagued by a high ankle sprain in his final year at Maryland and as a result will need a big combne to get his name up there with the backs taken earlier. He ran just 114 times for 614 yards and caught 17 passes for 126 yards last year after gaining 1,034 yards on 131 rushes the previous year. A speed back who weighs in around 200 pounds.

Salvon Ahmed

Steadily gained more responsibility within the Washington offense and had 1,020 yards on 188 rushes and was a true breakaway threat, with 21 touchdowns rushing his final year and had an 89-yard TD run against USC. Ran for 608 yards the previous year when he was still a backup to Myles Gaskin.

AJ Dillon

A real load back from Boston College who brings the power at 6 feet, 250 pounds, he has the kind of mileage on the tires you used to see on backs but not much anymore with 845 carries in three seasons, including 318 last year. Had 38 rushing touchdowns but isn't much in the passing game.

Trey Sermon

A nice-sized back who would have had NFL scouts considering him for higher selection because he is a persistent and effective blocker at 6-1, 220 pounds. However, he suffered a knee injury and missed much of his final season, gaining only 385 yards on 54 carries with four touchdowns. Prior to that, he'd been a big part of the attack.

Patrick Taylor

No real injury question here as he returned and finished the season after suffering a lower leg injury in the season opener. It limited him to 78 rushes for 350 yards a year after he had been splitting carries with current Rams running back Darrell Henderson. He had plenty of work in his first three seasons with 458 carries. Decent speed but a big back at 6-3, 227 who runs with decent lean for his height.

