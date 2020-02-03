BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

How Tom Brady Derby Might Mean a New QB in Chicago

Gene Chamberlain

The dueling and posturing for Tom Brady seemed to take a step up during the Super Bowl, but it didn't include the Chicago Bears.

At least it didn't affect them directly, but it's possible it could.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jon Gruden has been lobbying Brady to become a Patriot, and it's already believed Brady is going to be a target of the Los Angeles Chargers after Philip Rivers left.

Then, as if to chase teams away, a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Patriots are willing to pay $30 million to retain the 42-year-old Brady.

This would chase away the Bears if they had interest.

However, if the Patriots couldn't retain Brady and he went to the Raiders, it would free up Derek Carr.

Although Carr hasn't really run an RPO offense like the Bears use, he has decent mobility as a quarterback who can slide and move and could easily adapt because he reads defenses quickly.

Carr also has worked with new Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as a rookie in Oakland in 2014. Carr had number most rookie quarterbacks would covet. He threw for 21 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

In coming to the Bears, Carr would be joining one of his favorite former teammates, Khalil Mack. The two were the two key parts of the Raiders breaking their franchise's 13-year playoff drought in 2016.

Carr is coming off his best season passer rating-wise at 100.8 and his yards per attempt were also a career high, a very respectable 7.9. He broke the 4,000-yard mark for the second straight year.

However, it wouldn't be easy from a Bears standpoint because the Raiders aren't just cutting Carr and would want something in a trade. Carr is not a free agent, and his deal isn't up until 2023. The Raiders next year could be through with him with only a $2.5 million dead cap hit. But they'd have a $5 million and $2.5 million dead cap hit if they traded or cut Carr this year.

Regardless, this would be a difficult move for the Bears to make because Carr had a deal averaging $25 million a year. The Bears probably are more likely to give Trubisky that kind of money than some other team's quarterback at this point, based on the devotion GM Ryan Pace has and continues to show.

At least it's another option to consider in what seems a high pile of similar building alternatives for the Bears.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Johnny Football
Johnny Football

Carr is just a slightly better version of Trubisky and a lot more expensive. Going through the draft is their best option for the future and agree that Brady isn't going anywhere

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Olsen Wondering Why Bears Have No Interest

Former Bears tight end Greg Olsen is a free agent and told AM 1000 in Chicago he had hoped to hear from his old team

Gene Chamberlain

by

MitchPlease

Healthier Alex Smith Unlikely to Be a Bear

Bringing Alex Smith as a quarterback option to the Bears is a frequent topic on social media and on talk shows, and Smith is healthier now and planning to try and play in 2020. But the Redskins would be absorbing too much of a cap hit to cut or trade him.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Packerwinstacker

Ryan Pace's Free Agents Succeeded Without The Wins

Ryan Pace seems to have improved at assessing free agents the longer he's been Bears GM, but the success of the 2019 free agents didn't mean more wins and they might be better off without one particular free agent.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Packerwinstacker

Attention Earned by Trautman Can't Benefit Bears

Dayton's Adam Trautman spoke to the Bears at the Senior Bowl but his effective week there and glowing scouting reports can only make it more difficult for them to secure him later in the draft.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Beardownhomie

Eric Ebron Could Solve Bears Tight End Woes at a Cost

Tight end Eric Ebron is a Colts free agent who checks virtually all the boxes for the Bears but likely would also put them into a dangerous salary cap situation considering how much they're spending on Trey Burton.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Packerwinstacker

No Bears-Jaguars game in London says NBC Sports Chicago. This still doesn't mean they won't have to go though. There are a couple other games besides the Jag games and one could be a Bears game.…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need Leonard Floyd to Step Up Not Away

There are countless examples of teams giving up on pass rushers too soon, only to see them put up the big numbers they could have predicted themselves. The Bears have to be concerned Leonard Floyd could be one of those before they decide not to pay him the $13 million he's due.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

How Bears Could Benefit by Raiding Chiefs Roster

The Bears have a few specific roster needs when free agency begins and the world champion Kansas City Chiefs have a long list of available players who could be of benefit.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Footballfan55

Not sure why anyone would be pushing for Jameis Winston as a quarterback when he throws as many interceptions as touchdown passes and has been in the league this long. There's no reason for that other…

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Odds to Take Super Bowl Climb after Chiefs Win

The Bears' odds for winning the Super Bowl climbed from 25-1 to 30-1 when Caesars released new numbers following the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV

Gene Chamberlain