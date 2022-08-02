It's no-holds barred at this Bears training camp.

In other words, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and players in the secondary feel no pity for the way they trashed the Bears passing attack in the red zone and otherwise during Tuesday' first practice in pads.

Justin Fields could find few receivers in most cases, and when he did they didn't catch it or he missed the mark. Or often he just scrambled.

"Yeah, we ain't lost a day yet, if you ask me," Johnson popped off.

Asked to expound on his braggadocious remark, Johnson couldn't come up with a reason.

"(Expletive), I don't know," he said. "We be busting them. I don’t know. We just bring the juice really.

"The offense, I mean, they are going to score. It's hard because there ain't no true sacks or anything like that. So I mean they get happy after they score a touchdown after a sack (on a play). But it is what it is."

Said all in good fun, but Johnson was only probably partially incorrect and certainly very accurate about Tuesday.

On one red zone segment, Fields went 1-for-7 with one TD.

It wasn't all red zone, either. Cole Kmet had a couple of passes in the red zone headed his way get batted away, the first by Jaquan Brisker. Later, Matthew Adams broke up a Fields pass intended for Kmet. A segment of offense vs. defense in the red zone included veteran tight end Ryan Griffin jumping offsides.

This has been a problem throughout camp on offense.

"I think it's a good thing we've got a ton of cadences and I think we're in the process of mastering all of those," backup quarterback Trevor Siemian said. "Early on, especially, I think it might not look as clean but you'd rather it happen now vs. Week 4, 5, 6. I think we're just in the process of digesting and handling a ton of (snap) cadences.

"The execution's got to be better, right? We've got to get off on the ball at the same time. That's paramount. At the same time, I'm really enjoying working with all these cadences and I think it's good that we're challenging guys with the variety."

The offense went to start a drive later and did a three-and-out before punting and giving way to the backups. Later, they failed again to move it and settled for a field goal in two-minute drill.

It was the first day of padded practice and the offense did use that aspect of it to its own advantage. A brief goal-line stint saw the offense scoring on the ground inside the 3-yard line almost at will.

That can't be good in another way, this for the defense that has questions about the line.

However, it's the passing game everyone seems concerned with, although Siemian believes everyone should cool down.

"We just put the pads on today, right?" Siemian said. "So I think to this point, there's probably a lot of overreacting to practice reps.

"I think football is meant to be played with pads on. That's my opinion. It's a violent, physical game, so we'll see what we’ve got here in the next two weeks going forward and getting into some real competition. I'm looking forward to it myself and I’m sure the other guys are, too."

The pads continue in Wednesday's practice and then the Bears get Thursday off.

Practice Highlights

One-on-Five: The Bears didn't run the old one-on-one pass drill once pads came on. Instead, it was a pass rusher lining up across from one blocker but all the rest of the offensive line was in place, as well. They just weren't allowed to help.

Trevis Gipson was a big winner in an early rush as he used a crossover move and beat Larry Borom easily to the inside. The ease of his victory led to a repeat performance and Borom fared better in the rematch.

Going the other way, guard Michael Schofield handled undrafted rookie Auzoyah Alufohai with the ease of a veteran on one rush.

The Big Hit: The pads coming on led to at least one high-level hit during scrimmage just inside the red zone. Khalil Gordon popped through the line quickly with a pad down and ran right into the shoulder pad of charging linebacker Nicholas Morrow. There was no clear winner, more just a big pop and then the whistle blew.

Lining Up: Most of the practice came off with the offensive line using Schofield at right guard with starters, Sam Mustipher at center, Cody Whitehair at left guard, Braxton Jones at left tackle and Larry Borom at right tackle. ... The secondary showed plenty of coverage with Kindle Vildor at left cornerback and Johnson at right cornerback, where both played last year. Kyler Gordon played nickel cornerback.

Sack Exchange: It's usually difficult for coaches to tell if a sack would have been registered because of Fields' mobility but on two occasions defensive tackle Justin Jones broke through and easily would have had sacks of Fields with a live whistle.

Absences: No Teven Jenkins, Angelo Blackson, Thomas Graham Jr. and the hold-in continues for Roquan Smith.

