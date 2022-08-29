It's possible the Bears could get a huge break in the season opener as a result of an injury suffered by the San Francisco 49ers in their Thursday preseason finale.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an injury to the back of his knee an it is being described as a contusion, according to Grant Cohn of All 49ers.

No one usually misses games with bruises but bruises in the knee area can be problematic and at the moment the 49ers are not saying much about the extent of this injury beyond that it's still expected he'll be ready. He missed Monday's practice.

The Bears last year ran headlong into the oncoming train that is Samuel. He caught six passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, and had an 83-yard screen play that turned around a game the Bears had been controlling to that point.

The All-Pro has signed a three-year $71.3 million extension and figures to be the main focus for any defense facing San Francisco, although the 49ers believe receiver Brandon Aiyuk has made dramatic improvement this year.

Whether they benefit from what seems like a minor injury to Samuel or not, their pass defense seems ready to execute the HITS principle for coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

The stats back this up, although preseason statistics are sketchy to say the least.

"I just go off the feel of what we create all together," cornerback Kyler Gordon said. "Talking about what I was saying as far as our standard and stuff like that and the foundation we all create together and the chemistry that we have and what we build and just the trust and the accountability that we all hold for each other.

"Really just getting a feel of how we all hold each other to the certain standard."

It's only preseason, but they led the NFL in yards allowed per pass attempt on defense at only 4.79 which is a startling number.

Even more dramatic was their passer rating against. Last year they finished last in the league at 103.3. In preseason they were at 70.7 and ranked fourth.

This was pervasive through the defense whether first, second or third team, so it's more the result of their scheme than the players involved.

They play strong zone defense, limit gains when the catches are made with basic, fundamental tackling and rarely committed coverage gaffes.

It also was evident in finishing fifth at preventing third-down conversions at 17 of 53, 32.1%.

"I just feel like everyone wants to be disciplined and reach all the goals we have for each other," Gordon said. "I feel good about what we want to accomplish together."

