With Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky set to do battle, the interest in a drafted quarterback for the Bears automatically plummeted.

shouldn't drop completely off the charts.

There should always be a quarterback developing, and one who is a viable potential starter. This does not include Tyler Bray, who has hung around in the NFL since 2014 while getting on a field to take four snaps.

Bray is merely a camp quarterback. With an extra two players available to be activated each week from the practice squad to the roster, the Bears are more able to handle a third quarterback on the roster and should either draft one or sign an undrafted free agent if the opportunity arises.

So much can change from season to season in the NFL, especially at quarterback. Today's starting combatants can suddenly become tomorrow's salary cap cut victims.

Injuries can occur.

A month ago the thought of Tom Brady actually leaving New England seemed absurd. Now he's wearing pewter.

The Colts had Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett last year at this time, and now Philip Rivers is starting and no one can be certain what's in store for Brissett. Maybe the New England Patriots would like to trade and bring him back.

With the Bears, Mitchell Trubisky's situation is hardly written in stone.

The team still has to pick up his fifth-year option. Even if they do, the new CBA provision guaranteeing players salaries when fifth-year options are picked up does not apply in Trubisky's case because it takes effect with the draft class of 2018. So if the Bears pick up his option, it's only guaranteed in case of injury.

Considering how closely tied general manager Ryan Pace has been to Trubisky, if he fails again this season the Bears could easily be done with both. Pace's contract expires after 2021.

If they felt like blowing up the whole situation and firing coach Matt Nagy while also getting rid of Foles, they could do this after 2020 but Nagy's deal is onger.

It wouldn't make much sense now to fire Nagy, but the firing of Marc Trestman after two seasons never seemed possible right after he narrowly missed the 2013 playoffs and he was gone after only two years.

Foles' contract was officially signed on Tuesday and it is structured in a very friendly way to the team according to Overthecap.com. The only substantial guaranteed money applied to their cap space in 2021 for Foles is a $5 million roster bonus which is already guaranteed. His $14.875 million salary is not guaranteed.

Having a younger quarterback in place in case any of the scenarios just mentioned occur would be of benefit.

The other needs facing the Bears in Round 2 and with no draft pick again until Round 5 should prevent them from selecting any quarterback until the draft's last few rounds. Here are options they could find in the final two rounds based on scouting reports and mock drafts.

1. James Morgan

This will be interesting if he is there late in the draft because both the Packers and Bears have shown interest in him. The 6-foot-4, 229-pounder from Florida International grew up with in a stone's throw of Lambeau Field. He ran a 4.89-second combine 40 and at FIU completed 65.3% and 58% his final two seasons for 40 touchdowns with 12 interception. A real field-leader type who started his career with one season at Bowling Green before transferring.

2. Steven Montez

Colorado's quarterback displayed good mobility throughout his career and ran a 4.68-second 40 at 6-4, 231 pounds. He played all four years in a modern passing style attack and completed 62.4% for 9,710 yards with 63 TDs and 33 interceptions. Arm strength was a question into the combine but he displayed an adequate ability to throw and throw on the run in passing drills.

3. Cole McDonald

Hawaii's QB put up the usual prodigious passing numbers in a passing circus. He threw for 8,010 yards in his last two seasons. He averaged an outstanding 8.3 yards an attempt but didn't display much of an arm at the combine. His athletic ability was apparent, though. he ran 4.58 40, the fastest time among quarterbacks at the combine, .01 faster than Jalen Hurts. His 36-inch vertical leap also topped all quarterbacks measured.

4. Tyler Huntley

Utah's 6-1, 205-pound quarterback got snubbed for the combine after starting for 3 1/2 seasons, throwing for 7,351 yards and completing 67.2%. He had 46 TD passes and 20 interceptions. A pro day video of his was released to teams when he supposedly ran a 4.56 40, which would have beaten any combine time. Pro day 40 times are notoriously faster than the scouting combine.

5. Nate Stanley

Iowa's strapping 6-4, 243-pound quarterback showed a strong arm but not much accuracy at 58.3% for his career. He threw for 68 TDs with 23 interceptions and managed to get the ball downfield well at 7.2 yards an attempt.

6. Brian Lewerke

Michigan State quarterback who ran a 4.95-second 40 and is 6-2, 213. Although he displayed adequate arm strength, he hasn't been accurate and never hit 60% in any college season. He averaged just 6.6 yards an attempt.

