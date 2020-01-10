And the answer is: They wear cheese on their heads and live half their lives in deer stands.

Of course, the Jeopardy question is: Who are Packer fans?

During the "Jeopardy! Greats of All Time," competition for the show's best players, Naperville resident James Holzhauer made sure everyone knew what he felt about the football team to the north even if his Bears aren't in the playoffs this year.

On the second night of the Jeopardy competition, Holzhauer answered a Green Bay question and then booed the city, making it obvious he's a Bears fan.

The answer for $400 given was under "G'eography" and was: "Lambeau knows this 118-mile inlet that receives the waters of the Fox River."

"What is Green Bay?" Holzhauer answered, and then quickly put his thumbs down and booed.

There were laughs on the set afterward when he booed and put his thumbs down, and Holzhauer took plenty of flak on social media from Packer fans.

Holzhauer is the player who appeared in 33 straight shows last year and earned $2,464,216. He set a record for $131,127 in a single show.

He is reported to be a mathematician and gambler, not to mention game show champion.

