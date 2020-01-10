BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Fan Jeopardy Champ Lands Shot at Packers

Gene Chamberlain

And the answer is: They wear cheese on their heads and live half their lives in deer stands.

Of course, the Jeopardy question is: Who are Packer fans?

During the "Jeopardy! Greats of All Time," competition for the show's best players, Naperville resident James Holzhauer made sure everyone knew what he felt about the football team to the north even if his Bears aren't in the playoffs this year.

On the second night of the Jeopardy competition, Holzhauer answered a Green Bay question and then booed the city, making it obvious he's a Bears fan.

The answer for $400 given was under "G'eography" and was: "Lambeau knows this 118-mile inlet that receives the waters of the Fox River."

"What is Green Bay?" Holzhauer answered, and then quickly put his thumbs down and booed.

There were laughs on the set afterward when he booed and put his thumbs down, and Holzhauer took plenty of flak on social media from Packer fans.

Holzhauer is the player who appeared in 33 straight shows last year and earned $2,464,216. He set a record for $131,127 in a single show.

He is reported to be a mathematician and gambler, not to mention game show champion.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Bars Could Be Part of Chicago Bears Line Repairs

Gene Chamberlain

Alex Bars, adding new talent and position switches are all possibilities for the Chicago Bears offensive line, which tries to get better under a new coach.

Gene Chamberlain

Dan Wiederer and Rich Campbell discuss whether Eddy Pineiro really has done enough to secure his…

The Argument for Keeping Matt Nagy as Play Caller

Gene Chamberlain

With the Bears looking for an offensive coordinator, the possibility exists their head coach might give up calling plays. It seems like it defeats the purpose of bringing him here in the first place.

Gene Chamberlain

Brad Biggs has to get into whether Eric Ebron is a good tight end fit for Bears. Heck Frankenstein…

Kyle Fuller Named to Second Straight Pro Bowl

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears now have four Pro Bowl players after Kyle Fuller was named as a replacement to the all-star game for injured Jalen Ramsey.

Bears Hire Former Vikings Assistant

Gene Chamberlain

Former Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach Clancy Barone has been hired as the new Bears tight ends coach.

Bears Could Find Way to Get Allen Robinson Paid

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson II is one Chicago Bear who could use a contract extension and even after the expensive deal for Eddie Jackson it's possible it could happen thanks to creative financing.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears offensive coordinator guess isn't the fun part of this link. The recorded interview by Kap is…

Five Things for Bears Fans to Watch in Divisional Round

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears won't play again until next summer but this weekend's divisional playoff round could give everyone the chance to see teams with possible offensive coordinator candidates, possible quarterbacks and other assorted novelties.

Bears Go Crossover Looking for Tight End

Gene Chamberlain

Darion Clark, a former USC basketball player, hasn't played football since high school but signed a futures contract as a tight end Monday with the Bears.