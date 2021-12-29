Eddie Jackson Finds Helping in the Slot a Fit

Eddie Jackson fits in at slot and likes using some of the skills he had to rely on while at Alabama.

Eddie Jackson still hasn't had an interception since 2019, although his chances of getting one might be going up greatly if the Bears continue using him the way they did in the last game.

The Bears put their former All-Pro safety at slot cornerback and he's not putting up a fuss about changing positions. In fact, to the contrary, he enjoys it.

"It's like, I just feel like you're more involved in the game," Jackson said. "Just being at safety all the time, you know, being back, it's like it depends on what kind of scheme you're up in, but when you're in nickel it's like you're always in that action.

"So I like it and I feel like, you know, I played cornerback so you know I'm not scared to go down and press or challenge nobody. So I'm with it. I like it."

Jackson played cornerback at Alabama in addition to safety. It's not the first time the Bears used him in this capacity, although they never were as pressed into it as they were this time.

The idea came about because of the cornerback injuries and COVID-19 hitting the team two weeks ago against Minnesota. They did have a few extra safeties so moving Jackson into the slot where Duke Shelley and then Xavier Crawford had played was only natural.

Also, they had played Jackson there earlier this season when they went up against the Raiders and faced tight end Darren Waller. In the past two seasons, Waller had 197 receptions. However, he had only four for 45 yards in the Bears' 20-9 victory at Las Vegas.

"That's when it came up and then we just kind of shied away from it," Jackson said. "And then I went up to (defensive coordinator) Sean (Desai) and was like, 'what's up, I like playing nickel.'

"You get more in the game, you know what I mean? You play closer to the line, it's like you're more involved. You get more targets, chances to make plays. And it's really nothing special, just going out there and winning your leverage and playing off of instincts, reacting and stuff."

The move really had less to do with the success they enjoyed against the Raiders than it did the shortage of cornerbacks and the opponent at hand.

The Bears knew they were facing a formidable running attack and it helped having a bigger DB who is 206 pounds but is fast, as opposed to someone smaller like the 176-pound Shelley or 185-pound Crawford.

"Just was a bigger body down in the box and also he's capable of covering just like a corner, which he was in college," defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said. "The position flex really helps us get another body on the field, get a bigger body in the run game, and a lot of times that helps us."

They held Seattle to 161 yards passing, although the Seahawks did run it for 170 yards against them, the most the Bears allowed since Tampa Bay had 182 on Oct. 24.

Going forward this year, it's unclear if they'll keep trying this as Shelley has come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and is over an earlier hamstring injury.

Even going into next year, Jackson thinks he can play the position if needed depending on if Desai or someone else is at coordinator who would want to try it. It's possible the Bears could look for another slot cornerback in the offseason, but they could always fall back to Jackson.

"I embrace the role of playing it, being able to switch it up, so I would hope so," Jackson said.

