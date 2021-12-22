Improved Health for Bears Overall as Eddie Jackson Returns

Eddie Jackson and Larry Borom returning leaves only 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Chicago.

The Bears are getting healthier, even if the COVID-19 list on Wednesday added another player.

Tight end Jesper Horsted, who made his third career touchdown pass on Monday night, was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, coming off of it were starting safety Eddie Jackson, right tackle Larry Borom and practice squad outside linebacker Sam Kamara.

The return of Borom creates a bit of a problem for the team because they just got Germain Ifedi back last week after a knee injury and a trip to the COVID-19 list. Ifedi had been the starter at right tackle before getting hurt and then Borom started. Nagy wasn't committing to Borom starting against Seattle on Sunday just yet.

"He's done a great job with really, really playing hard and doing good things, so we take all that into consideration," Nagy said. "Ifedi has done the same thing. Jason Peters, the same thing. And Teven (Jenkins), you saw with him improving.

"I think more than anything we look at it as if there's depth there. Is it easy as you go through making those decisions? No, it's not. But what is good to know is that you have depth there. It's a good problem to have. We'll discuss it and we'll do what we think is best."

In the meantime, the first injury report of the week reflected better health overall even while quarterback Justin Fields is being limited with an ankle injury.

Only five players were being listed for injuries after almost a third of the team was on that list or reserve/COVID-19 last week.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was deemed healthy enough for a limited practice despite a foot injury which had kept him out of the last three games.

The only players who didn't practice were return man Jakeem Grant and cornerback Xavier Crawford due to concussions and left tackle Jason Peters with a high ankle sprain.

The COVID-19 list now stands at 11 players after 14 were on it Monday, and Nagy said both special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor were still not cleared.

Seattle has a long list of injured but just played on Tuesday night due to the game against the Rams being moved back after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Guard Gabe Jackson (knee), linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee), running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and defensive tackle Al Woods (shoulder) all were listed as unable to practice. Wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot), wide receiver Freddie Swain (ankle), cornerback Bless Austin (hip), defensive tackle Poona Ford (knee) and running back Alex Collins (abdomen) were all limited.

Bears on Reserve/COVID-19

WR Isaiah Coulter

QB Andy Dalton

DT Mario Edwards Jr.

S Tashaun Gipson

TE Jesper Horsted

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

TE Jesse James

CB Jaylon Johnson

RB Ryan Nall

DE Bilal Nichols

WR Allen Robinson

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven