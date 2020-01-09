BearMaven
New Bears Tight Ends Coach is Former Vikings Assistant

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears have a new tight ends coach with extensive experience, whether coaching that position or a nother.

Clancy Barone was hired as the Bears replacement for Kevin Gilbride

Barone, 56, has coached for 32 years and in the NFL has had four players make the Pro Bowl. Kyle Rudolph of the Vikings, Antonio Gates of the Chargers, Juius Thomas of the Btoncoos and Atlanta's Alge Crumpler all made the Pro Bowl during seasons when coached by Barone.

In 2018, Barone switched from tight end to coaching the Vikings offensive line for one season after the death of Tony Sparano. He was a co-offensive line coach with Andrew Janocko that season

Barone coached for the Falcons from 2004-2006, the first year as an offensive line coach and then as tight ends coach. He was with the Chargers tight ends coach from 2007-08, the Broncos tight ends coach from 2009-2016 and Vikings in 2017-18. His stint with the Broncos included years under John Fox.

Barone coached in college at American River (1987-90), Sacramento State (1991-92), Texas A&M (1993), Eastern Illinois (1994-96), Wyoming (1997-99), Houston (2000-02) and Texas State (2003).

With the hiring, the only offensive coach the Bears are still waiting on is offensive coordinator.

No timeline has been put forth on the hiring of the OC.

"Regardless of the timeline, we want to make sure that they are the right decisions," coach Matt Nagy said.

They also had fired former special teams assistant Brock Olivo but it's not clear whether they will refill that position or fill it from outside or from within the organization.

