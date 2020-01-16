BearMaven
Bears Hire DeFilippo as QB Coach, Move Dave Ragone

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky will apparently have a new quarterbacks coach, but Dave Ragone is still with the Chicago Bears.

And now, so is John DeFilippo.

According to an Adam Schefter report, the Bears have hired DeFilippo to be their quarterbacks coach and have promoted Ragone to the role of passing game coordinator.

It's a good thing they did the remodeling at Halas Hall because they'll need all the extra space for coaches' offices.

DeFilippo was the Eagles quarterback coach who handled Carson Wentz and Nick Foles when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl in 2017. He went to Minnesota as offensive coordinator, was fired before 2018 ended, then was Jacksonville offensive coordinator last year and was fired.

The Bears had already hired Bill Lazor on Monday as their offensive coordinator and senior offensive assistant Brad Childress reportedly left the organization.

DeFilippo was regarded once as a hot prospect to be a head coach, and interviewed for the Bears job when Matt Nagy got it. He has obviously had trouble being a play caller, but has a history of being a good quarterback teacher.

He has worked either as quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator with Josh McCown, Daunte Culpepper, Carson Palmer, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins and Gardner Minshew in addition to Wentz and Foles.

The signing has to be viewed as an attempt to get Trubisky's career started on a path it seemed on last year when he made the league's biggest increase in passer rating. Also, it's possible the Bears could bring in another young quarterback in free agency or the draft for DeFilippo to oversee as the contracts of both Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray are expiring.

With the Eagles under Andy Reid disciple Doug Pederson, DeFilippo was working with quarterbacks in an offense similar to the current Bears offense.

What's unusual is with all of the changes to the staff and additions of a passing game coordinator, Nagy is still expected to be the play caller.

It is possible this could change and more might be known when the team acknowledges all of the hirings.

