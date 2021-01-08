Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney Questionable for Bears Playoff Game

Only Buster Skrine has been ruled out for Sunday's game by the Bears as they're holding out hope Darnell Mooney and Roquan Smith could play despite injuries.

The Bears are holding out hope they could get back some of their injured players for the playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, including linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are questionable for Sunday's game on Friday's injury report, although only Johnson among this group was able to practice this week. He went through limited practices each day and could see his first action since suffering a shoulder injury against Houston four weeks ago.

Smith has an elbow injury and Mooney an ankle injury, both suffered last week against Green Bay. Neither practiced this week but the Bears are not counting them out yet. They could still come out with a revised injury report on Saturday or simply count them as game-day inactives on Sunday.

The only player ruled out so far is cornerback Buster Skrine, who has been out four weeks after a concussion, the sixth reported one of his NFL career.

Also on the injury report for the Bears is Smith's replacement, Josh Woods due to a strange double injury combination of a toe and a glute. He is questionable after going through a limited practice the last two days.

It's the kind of situation which could make defending against Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray difficult, to say the least.

The overall Bears injury situation improved since Thursday after a few injured players were able to do more on Friday than on Thursday.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and cornerback Duke Shelley (knee) went through limited practice on Friday and both have been removed from the injury report so they will play.

