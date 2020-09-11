The new Matt Nagy is much more secretive about his team's injuries than in the past, and Friday offered up an explanation.

He does have something to be secretive about this week, especially when it comes to the pass rush.

The Bears will likely be without edge rusher Robert Quinn due to an ankle injury when they face the Detroit Lions Sunday in the season opener, and outside linebacker Khalil Mack also fits into the questionable category for the game after practicing only on a limited basis this week due to a knee injury.

Quinn has been barely around practice since the start this year, missing time originally due to what was called a "personal" reason, and now suffering from an ankle injury never reported throughout camp.

"I think frustration is probably a good word," Nagy said, in describing Quinn's injury situation. "I know how Robert is as a person, when you know who he is, he's pretty laid back but he's old school, too. He's really old school in his mentality of how he approaches things.

"It's where we're at. We'll see. He's doubtful, but things can change, so you don’t know where things are at, but we'll see."

It's extremely rare when a player is able to go after missing a full week and being reported doubtful. Such instances usually trigger a league examination of the injury reporting process.

The Minnesota Vikings did it in 2010 when the Bears played there and Brett Favre was reported doubtful, then they started him in a Bears win and it earned the Vikings criticism from former Bears coach Lovie Smith.

Running back David Montgomery was the only other real injury news. Montgomery went through a full practice for the second straight day and appears ready to start after a groin injury more than two weeks ago, but he is listed questionable.

What questionable actually means is probably questionable because the Bears also listed Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), Jason Spriggs (knee), Javon Wims (Achilles), Germain Ifedi (tricep) and Buster Skrine (finger) as questionable and none of them have missed any practice time the past two days.

In the past Nagy was much more open with information about the severity and origination of injuries than he has been this season. He didn't even want to discuss a replacement, although it's assumed Barkevious Mingo will do it because he's next on the depth chart.

"With Mingo, another good player that in this position that he plays, in the role that he's at, we have a plan for him if we need him," Nagy said. "I think that there's other guys, too, on this team that are ready to go.

"Hey, expect the unexpected. You never know, right?"

Asked about his sudden decision to reveal as little as possible about any injury or even others throughout camp, Nagy said: "Going to do everything possible to win."

It's not that Nagy hasn't issued required injury reports, but rather he hasn't divulged what happened to cause injuries or when they occurred in many cases and this is what he had done in the past.

"So I think it's fair to say that I'm able to do that," he said. "And I'm going to do everything possible to make sure that in regards to our team I say what I have to say and that's that."

Media members probed around the edge of the injuries without much success.

"What I like is the fact that you all are trying to get me with different questions and different ways to do it but it is what it is," he told reporters.

One bit of unexpected positive news for the Bears and negative news for Detroit was Lions top wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been ruled doubtful with a hamstring injury.

