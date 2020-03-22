BearDigest
Jimmy Graham Contract Figures Look Less Taxing

Gene Chamberlain

Some of the criticism Ryan Pace absorbed for paying a $16 million deal to tight end Jimmy Graham seemed a bit excessive Sunday after terms of the contract came out.

According to figures released by Spotrac.com, the $9 million guaranteed in the deal is structured so the Bears get only a $6 million cap hit in 2020 and all of it is guaranteed. The guaranteed money includes a $3 million prorated bonus and $3 million in guaranteed salary.

This means next year the Bears are committed only to $3 million against the salary cap for Graham. His $6.9 million in salary is not guaranteed. He could be cut without a severe penalty if it didn't work out in Chicago.

By comparison, Cody Parkey's cap hit was 50% larger when he was cut by the Bears.

What this does is make it more possible for the Bears to draft or trade for a younger tight end in 2021, and part ways then with Graham.

The signing sparked controversy because some other highly regarded tight ends were passed over as Pace signed Graham for $16 million over two years at the outset of the negotiating period. He had been cut by the Packers a few days earlier, so the Bears were able to make this announcement immediately when the negotiating period began.

Also, the $16 million figure itself seemed excessive considering how little the Bears had to available to devote to signing free agents.

Graham has averaged 64.9 receptions and 788 yards a year over the course of a 10-year career, but hasn't hit either of those averages since 2016 with Seattle. He had 57 catches in 2017, 55 in 2018 and 38 last year. His yardage totals for those seasons were 520, 636 and 447. He did make 10 touchdown catches in 2017, but his red zone production tailed off greatly with the Green Bay Packers the last two years when he had five total touchdown catches.

Graham has worked with Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in his career, so the Bears will be the first team he has played for without a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

According to Spotrac.com, the Bears are basically at zero cash available under the cap. After applying the Graham figure, the Bears had $1.9 million available. 

This figure doesn't include money from contract restructuring, the $1.4 million deal reported for safety Deon Bush, the $1 million reportedly paid to Chiefs free agent safety Jordan Lucas or money for Steelers free agent cornerback Artie Burns.

One aspect of the deal seemed to rankle some Bears fans in social media. There is a no-trade clause which really is largely irrelevant.

It would be highly unlikely the Bears would want to trade Graham before this October;s trade deadline, and if they wanted to trade him next year a player can always waive a no-trade clause.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

