With COVID-19 hitting the Bears and their own miseries regarding Khalil Mack's foot, it's easy to get too caught up in one side on the injury front for Sunday's game at Soldier Field.

The San Francisco 49ers have plenty of injuries, as well.

Starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has a concussion and is doubtful, as does situational pass rusher Dee Ford. He is also doubtful.

The most important injury the 49ers have is an unresolved situation. Perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams didn't practice the entire week until Friday due to both ankle and elbow issues and finally did get on the practice field for limited work on Friday. The 49ers have listed him as questionable. He missed last week's loss to the Colts.

"Again, we just do stuff half speed (on Fridays)," coach Mike Shanahan said via the 49ers website. "So, he's not challenged a ton on it, but he was moving around and was able to do it.

"We'll get on this flight and we'll see how he reacts tomorrow and hopefully he continues to get better and doesn't get worse."

Starting safety Jaquiski Tartt is out for the game with a knee injury and Grant Cone of All 49ers reports he'll be replaced by a rookie, Talanoa Hufanga, in his first career start.

Two members of the defensive line have been ruled out and will also miss the game. One is Maurice Hurst with a calf injury. The other is Javon Kinlaw. The knee injury to Kinlaw is a season-ender.

The 49ers had a late addition to their injury report in reserve defensive lineman Samson Ebukam, the former 49er. He suffered an ankle injury during special teams practice and didn't practice Friday. He is questionable.

Their positive news was wide receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Trey Lance being removed entirely from the injury list after missing practice time earlier in the week. With Lance available, the 49ers will be able to use some of the special packages for a mobile quarterback the way the Bears were doing with Justin Fields before deciding to bench Andy Dalton earlier this season.

