Bears Lose Another Starter to COVID-19 List

The process of getting players back has begun for the Bears as both cornerbacks Artie Burns and Duke Shelley have returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

At the same time, the Bears lost a defensive lineman to the list as Bilal Nichols went on it. So they have a net gain for the day of one.

Shelley was the starting slot cornerback before a hamstring injury in Week 10 and then when he was ready to return he had to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Burns was the starting left cornerback but he could have some competition now as he returns from the COVID list because Thomas Graham Jr. was a huge bright spot in Monday night's loss. Graham had three pass breakups and seven tackles, third-highest tackle total for the night by the Bears.

Realizing they couldn't simply cut Graham now and put him on the practice squad again, the Bears did what they needed to do and signed the rookie sixth-round pick to their 53-man roster.

"He was aggressive," coach Matt Nagy said. "He did a great job of stepping up to the moment. I thought his tackling was really good. He was able to stick his nose in there and make some good tackles."

If Graham had been returned to the practice squad, some team surely would have pursued him. Practice squad players are basically free agents.

"I just think it’s great for him," Nagy said. "You root for those type of stories, and he has certainly helped himself out with being able to play more."

To clear space on the 53-man roster for Graham, the Bears cut backup edge rusher Ledarius Mack, Khalil Mack's brother. It's likely Mack will be returned to the practice squad, as he had been on it before they needed extra help at edge rusher when Cassius Marsh went on injured reserve.

Losing any players this week, as with Nichols, is a difficult situation because there is one less day to prepare for the Sunday game in Seattle after the Bears had to play on Monday night.

