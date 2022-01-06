Justin Fields Moved to Reserve/COVID-19 List

So much for one final start by Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears announced on Thursday their rookie quarterback has gone on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So a last chance to see more improvement from their first-round draft pick after he recovered from an ankle sprain has gone down the drain.

It could have been the final time Fields was to play under coach Matt Nagy as a coaching regime change has been expected in Chicago for weeks.

Fields finished his rookie season with 12 games played, 10 starts, seven touchdown passes, 10 interceptions, a passer rating of 73.2 and 6.9 yards per attempt.

He completed 58.9% of his throws (159 of 270) and the Bears won in two of his 10 starts, losing the last seven straight.

As a runner, Fields had 420 yards on 72 attempts with two touchdowns for a 5.8-yard average.

Fields earlier this year had said he was vaccinated.

Without Fields available, Andy Dalton will start for the second straight week. Dalton started in last week's 29-3 win over the New York Giants. Nick Foles started the week before in a 25-24 win over Seattle.

Coach Matt Nagy does not meet with media on Thursdays.

"We have great confidence in Andy and Nick," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said.

The Bears were looking at this as an opportunity especially because it's the second time Fields was going to face the Vikings. He started in last month's 17-9 loss at Soldier Field.

Fields is the second player to go on the COVID-19 list this week for the Bears. They had no one left on the list but then practice squad outside linebacker Charles Snowden was placed on it.

The Bears had Fields taking the snaps with starters on Wednesday.

