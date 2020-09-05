Mitchell Trubisky has been named the Bears starting quarterback over Nick Foles and now the second guessing can begin.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the Bears would announce Trubisky as starter. The Bears have a press conference planned for Sunday after practice.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to get Foles into camp, but apparently he hasn't had the time to work into the offense to an extent that he could beat out Trubisky.

He'll be a backup quarterback, a role he's played often in the past.

Trubisky's improvement as a passer has been a major factor, as well.

One other possible factor was mentioned by Nagy himself on Thursday, and it had to do with calling plays.

"In regards to Nick, Nick and myself, we've never had a game together where I'm calling plays," Nagy said. "So there's that unknown. When he was in Kansas City and Alex got hurt, he came in and coach Reid was calling plays, there was a couple games that we played that was the case. I was always a quality control coach or quarterback coach with him. Actually I was the coordinator in '16 and the QB coach.

"So there's a little bit of that unknown so you have to build some trust. And I'd say with Mitch, I have two years of calling plays with him, and you have that and we built our own likes and dislikes together. With Nick you haven’t necessarily gone through that. I know he's gone through it and built some great relationships over his career with certain coaches."

Nagy had said he wanted Trubisky to be a master of reading defenses this year but then backed off that requirement later.

The Bears have Saturday off as they make their cuts and Sunday have a practice as they begin to prepare to play the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

