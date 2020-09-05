SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Report: Mitchell Trubisky to Start Against Detroit

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky has been named the Bears starting quarterback over Nick Foles and now the second guessing can begin.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the Bears would announce Trubisky as starter. The Bears have a press conference planned for Sunday after practice.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to get Foles into camp, but apparently he hasn't had the time to work into the offense to an extent that he could beat out Trubisky.

He'll be a backup quarterback, a role he's played often in the past.

Trubisky's improvement as a passer has been a major factor, as well.

One other possible factor was mentioned by Nagy himself on Thursday, and it had to do with calling plays.

"In regards to Nick, Nick and myself, we've never had a game together where I'm calling plays," Nagy said. "So there's that unknown. When he was in Kansas City and Alex got hurt, he came in and coach Reid was calling plays, there was a couple games that we played that was the case. I was always a quality control coach or quarterback coach with him. Actually I was the coordinator in '16 and the QB coach.

"So there's a little bit of that unknown so you have to build some trust. And I'd say with Mitch, I have two years of calling plays with him, and you have that and we built our own likes and dislikes together. With Nick you haven’t necessarily gone through that. I know he's gone through it and built some great relationships over his career with certain coaches."

Nagy had said he wanted Trubisky to be a master of reading defenses this year but then backed off that requirement later.

The Bears have Saturday off as they make their cuts and Sunday have a practice as they begin to prepare to play the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Years Later Bears Still Count Their Blessings

Khalil Mack continues to show the Chicago Bears new ways he can help make their team better, whether it's sacks, pressure, teaching younger players in practice or even running drills for coaches.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Battle Between Nick Foles, Mitchell Trubisky Goes to Jury

The Chicago Bears quarterback decision is now up to the jury, in this case the coaches, as they sort through film of every practice snap and try to make the final decision on who starts against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

Gene Chamberlain

by

JTJ

The Best Reason to Start Nick Foles Against the Lions

There's one strong reason why the Chicago Bears should start Nick Foles in the opener against the Detroit Lions, although there are plenty of reasons why they should start him all season long.

Gene Chamberlain

The Best Argument for Starting Mitchell Trubisky in Season Opener

The decision which quarterback has the best chance against Detroit might be a totally different one than who is the best quarterback for the whole season for the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Ha Ha Released by Cowboys Has to Give Bears Pause to Think, or Does It

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2020/09/03/cowboys-release-ha-ha-clinton-dix/

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

Ryan Nall's Call of Duty Could Mean Starting

Ryan Nall has been through plenty of nervous time on this weekend the last few years when he worried about being cut but this time the anxiety has to come from the chance he'll start.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Quarterback Decision Could Be Coming Soon

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he's leaning toward making an announcement possibly on Sunday about who the team will start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions.

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks Back Practicing Again for Bears

Akiem Hicks returned healthy after a quad muscle injury and a few weeks away from the practice field, so the Bears have their physical leader and one of their emotional leaders back on the defensive line.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Include Corey Levin Among Round of Roster Cuts

The first round of roster cuts by the Chicago Bears brought their total in camp to 74 as they let go of offensive lineman Corey Levin as well as five more players including running back Napoleon Maxwell and linebacker Keandre Jones.

Gene Chamberlain

The QB Bears Should Pick and One They Will Pick

Chicago Bears coaches have to decide whether it should be Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles starting but it's possible it might not be the player who some observers think

Gene Chamberlain