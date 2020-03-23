The loss of Nick Williams hurt the Bears' defensive line depth and they took a step to stop further leakage Monday by retaining Brent Urban on a one-year deal.

The contract was announced by his wife, Kate, via Twitter.

Urban was one of Bears' unrestricted free agents. He played nine games in 2019 after being signed following his release by the Tennessee Titans.

Urban had played five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens coming out of Virginia as a fourth-round draft pick in 2014, and became a full-time starter in 2018. He originally was set to start in 2017 but suffered a foot injury after three games and went on injured reserve.

He then went to the Titans as a free agent and played only 63 snaps before being cut last year and the Bears found him.

A stout run defender, Urban's other great asset is his height. The 6-foot-7 defensive and has used his long reach to knock down seven passes, including two with the Bears last year. Urban has 68 career tackles, including 16 in Chicago last season, and has 3 1/2 career sacks.

Originally from Ontario, Canada, Urban was drafted by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger Cats but opted to try his hand in the NFL.

The Bears brought him in for a workout and signed him Oct. 22 last year after they lost defensive end Akiem Hicks to a dislocated elbow.

The defensive line shapes up now as starters Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols with Roy Robertson-Harris and Urban as the top backups.

It's a position the Bears could explore for depth purposes in the draft.

