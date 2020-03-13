BearDigest
Eddie Jackson Receives Bonus Payout of $491,275

Gene Chamberlain

It's a case of the rich getting richer.

Coming off his contract extension for $58.4 million, Bears safety Eddie Jackson has been awarded the team's largest cash payout in performance-based pay for 2019, a total of $491,275.

The NFL's performance bonus is a part of the collective bargaining agreement and it compensates veterans and rookies alike based on their playing time and salary levels.

Jackson was in the last year of his rookie contract in 2019 and was paid $645,000. The extra money he receives included $302,105 in performance-based pay and $189,171 from the veteran pool set aside for this purpose.

Jackson played all 16 games last season and made the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. He made 60 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defenses, a forced fumble and a recovery. In 2018 when he made the Pro Bowl and was chosen All-Pro, Jackson had 15 passes defensed and six interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns on returns.

