The suspension of play in the XFL due to COVID-19 has put another potential quarterback in front of the Bears.

The league on Thursday announced its players could begin signing contracts with NFL teams immediately after their Friday exit physicals. Play was suspended in the XFL just as it has for all major pro sports leagues in the U.S.

With the announcement, Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker becomes available if the Bears are interested. Walker was pure excitement in the XFL, with a knack for making big plays with his arm and feet.

Walker was the leader in the XFL's five-game season for passing yards (1,338) and touchdowns (15), while also establishing a 104.4 passer rating. His top receiver, Cam Phillips, is also available now after making 31 catches for 455 yards in five games to lead the XFL.

Walker is 5-foot-11, 205 pounds and played for Temple from 2013-16, throwing for 10,668 yards as he led the Owls to their first conference title in 49 years. He ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash in preparation for the NFL draft.

It wouldn't be Walker's first chance in the NFL if he signs with the Bears or another team. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the Colts, but they waived him and put him on the practice squad. He was on the practice squad in Indianapolis for two seasons and then again was in camp last season but was released on Aug. 31, after the retirement of starting quarterback Andrew Luck had been announced.

While with the Colts, Walker was buried on the roster under, first, Luck and then Scott Tolzien, and also Jacoby Brissett.

Last season after being cut by the Colts, Walker very nearly made it back into the NFL. The Steelers were facing Lamar Jackson and wanted a quarterback in practice who could imitate Jackson so they sought permission from the XFL to sign him, but he was already under contract.

Phillips had one reception for Buffalo in 2018 before going to the XFL. He was a Virginia Tech receiver who had signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bills.

Here are a few of the other XFL quarterbacks who the Bears might want to consider:

Cardale Jones

He was brought in by former Bears director of college scouting Greg Gabriel, who was the personnel boss in Washington. The former Ohio State quarterback flashed the big arm he has at times However, his abysmal 57.9 passer rating reflected some of the problems he had when he tried to play in the NFL. He threw seven interceptions in five games.

Jordan Ta'amu

Unlike Walker, the St. Louis Battle Hawks quarterback from Hawaii has NFL size (6-2, 212). He also played in a top conference, for Mississippi, and was the XFL's most accurate passer with 72% completions on 72-of-134 for 1,050 yards with a 101.3 passer rating.

Josh Johnson

A 33-year-old journeyman from the NFL, Johnson had the highest passer rating in the XFL at 106.3 while playing for Los Angeles. He played in college at San Diego and in the XFL. He was with the Bucs, Browns, Bengals, 49ers and Redskins from 2009-2018 and made eight starts, including three in 2018 for the Redskins after the rash of injuries they had at the position. His career NFL passer rating was 61.7 in 33 total games.

Landry Jones

Dallas' 6-4, 225-pounder was a Steelers backup from 2013-2017. He completed 108 of 169 and had an 86.2 passer rating in 19 games played for Pittsburgh. In the XFL, he completed 83 of 119 (70%) with five interceptions and seven touchdowns. His passer rating was 77.2.

Marquise Williams

He wasn't one of the best quarterbacks in the XFL, with only 23 attempts and 11 completions for 145 yards, but in college he played at North Carolina ahead of Mitchell Trubisky.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven