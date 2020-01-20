BearMaven
Bears Show an Interest in Green Bay Quarterback

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears haven't been able to come up with their own Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre, but they have an opportunity to get a quarterback who grew up in Green Bay following those two.

James Morgan of Florida International was the consensus top quarterback at the East-West Shrine Game practices and also in the game last week and he was one of the six players reported by Walterfootball.com to have a formal interview the week of practices with the Bears.

"Favre was my hero growing up, just watching him being able to do his thing, the gunslinger mentality, I really tried to embrace that as a young quarterback," Morgan told reporters during the East-West Shrine Game. "And everything Aaron has been doing is just phenomenal."

Morgan started out wearing the No. 4 jersey and by the time he got to Ashwaubenon High School a few miles from Lambeau Field he was wearing No. 12.

More important than who he watched and rooted for was his abiilty. Morgan has been a player who persevered.

He stands 6-foot-4, 223 pounds and threw for 7,000 yards in high school but couldn't get where he wanted to go in college—Wisconsin. They weren't interested in a someone from a passing style attack like Morgan so he went instead to Bowling Green and played for Dino Babers. It was Babers who had worked with RGIII at Baylor and Jimmy Garoppolo at Eastern Illinois. When Babers left the school so did Morgan, and he transferred to Florida International where he was coached by former Browns head coach and Cowboys assistant Butch Davis.

In the East-West Shrine Game, Morgan went 9 of 14 for 116 yards with a touchdown and overall had a better performance than any of the other quarterbacks in the game or during the practices.

While covering the East-West work, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com wrote of Morgan: "When stacked against all the other quarterbacks here this week, the ball just looked so much better coming out of his hand."

The Bears definitely need a quarterback but it seems unlikely they would want a project type instead of possible veteran to compete with Mitchell Trubisky.

In its seven-round mock drafts, the website Draftsite.com put Morgan as anywhere from a fourth- to seventh-round pick.

So a player of this type would definitely fit as a long-term developmental type should the Bears eventually determine Trubisky won't get it done.

Walterfootball.com also reported the Bears conducted formal interviews with wide receivers Binjimen Victor of Ohio State and Joe Reed from Virginia, safeties Rodney Clemons and Jeremiah Dinson from Auburn and Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney.

Victor was projected by Walterfootball.com as a third- to fifth-round pick. Pinckney and Dinson were posted as fourth- to sixth-round picks and Clemons a fifth- to seventh-rounder. They didn't have Reed projected as a draft pick. He is a speedster and kick returner who can play slot or split out at receiver.

Attention turns this week to the Senior Bowl and practices in Mobile, Ala., where a higher level of competitors participate.

