BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Bears to Sign Former Chiefs Tight End Demetrius Harris

Gene Chamberlain

The tight end market is heating up before free agency even begins, and the Bears haven't stayed on the sidelines.

The move seemed obvious from the time Cleveland cut him last week, but tight end Demetrius Harris has signed a one-year deal with the Bears according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The move hasn't yet been announced officially by the Bears.

The move seemed an obvious one when Harris was cut because he played for Kansas City prior to last season and was there when Matt Nagy was offensive coordinator for the Chiefs.

Harris has characteristics to qualify for both the Y-tight end and the U-tight end positions in the Bears offense.  He has never really been a full-time starter or big-time producer of catches, but used his 6-foot-7 height well in the end zone to make nine touchdown catches and had three in Cleveland last year.

Harris signed a two-year deal for $6 million after 2018 and made 15 receptions for the Browns before the new coaching regime decided he was expendable. 

The U-tight end spot is  where Trey Burton plays and the Y-tight end is Adam Shaheen's position on the line of scrimmage. The Bears use both tight end positions as running game blockers and last year Pro Football Focus rated Harris the ninth-best blocking tight end in the league.

Harris has 72 receptions for 754 yards in his career and joins a roster that already includes Ben Braunecker, Burton, Shaheen, Jesper Horsted, Dax Raymond, Darion Clark and Eric Saubert. Also, J.P. Holtz and Bradley Sowell were on the roster last year but are free agents.

The tight end market seems to be heating up because Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is reportedly going to be available after the team cuts him. This is expected to happen soon, according to various Washington outlets. Some teams may consider signing the former Pro Bowl player a risk because he has been out of the game due to a concussion since 2018.

Reed was in the league six seasons and had three in which he caught 84 passes or more. He caught 116 passes in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl the following year. 

 The free agent market already was expected to include tight ends Eric Ebron, Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deal of the Century: Mitchell Trubisky for Cam Newton?

If the Bears traded for Cam Newton, one way they could pull it off would be to send the Panthers Mitchell Trubisky, but they also would need to come up with additional compensation and then cut players to meet their salary cap limit

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

Rating the Vet QBs Who Could Be Bears Backup

Big names like Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater or Philip Rivers wouldn't be coming to Chicago to watch Mitchell Trubisky play but others would be able to do it and here's who's qualified.

Gene Chamberlain

Speed Guys Will Have Attention of Bears at Combine

Taylor Gabriel's injury and Kansas City's Legion of Zoom put the Bears on notice that they may need to find a better way to stretch the field in the passing game

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

What History Says About the .500 Season by Bears

History can indicate where things are headed in the future, but in the case of the Bears and their .500 record it says their course for 2020 might be more wide open than you'd think.

Gene Chamberlain

Kurt Warner urges patience with Mitchell Trubisky? Where's he been? Three years isn't patience?

Gene Chamberlain

Limited Options for Chicago Bears Line Help

It's easier to come up with blocking help in the draft for the Chicago Bears, since turning to free agency would mean overpaying for a used-up or ineffective blocker.

Gene Chamberlain

Market History Says Bears Could Retain Kwiatkoski

Past free agent markets at inside linebacker haven't exactly been a gold rush, and it's possible this could happen again to help the Bears have a better chance to retain free agent Nick Kwiatkoski

Gene Chamberlain

Tight End With Connections to Matt Nagy Available

Former Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris was cut on Monday by the Cleveland Browns after making 15 receptions for 149 yards last season. Harris played under Matt Nagy when the Bears coach was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City.

Gene Chamberlain

The Most Underrated and Overrated Chicago Bears

There are Chicago Bears who are vastly unappreciated around the NFL or even in Chicago, and on the other hand there are players who are trumpeted but haven't delivered.

Gene Chamberlain

Numbers Attest to Chuck Pagano's Effectiveness

Numbers say Chuck Pagano's different defensive coaching approach showed up only marginally in the decline of the Bears defense as they followed much of the same general philosophy Vic Fangio did in previous years.

Gene Chamberlain