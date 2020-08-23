SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bears Kicker Eddy Pineiro Suffering from a Groin Injury

Gene Chamberlain

The signing of kicker Cairo Santos involves more than merely bringing in kicking competition for Eddy Pineiro.

Bears coach Matt Nagy on Sunday revealed Pineiro is suffering from a groin injury.

"I had a good conversation with him yesterday afternoon and he does have a little bit of a groin (injury) that he's dealing with right now," Nagy said. "I guess maybe to a fault of mine, I don't like to make a big deal out of it, but I guess maybe I should. So Cairo coming in, I feel really good with him coming in here.

"Hopefully, with Eddy, if we would have went full-go today, go out there and kick. But it's just, again, being transparent, that’s where that's at with him."

Nagy called signing a second kicker a part of their general contingency plan due to the pandemic.

"I'm not saying specifically Cairo, but ... we need to have another kicker on this roster," Nagy said. "It's just, that position, knowing kind of where the COVID testing is right now, we all feel it's very important that you have somebody that can come in if something was to happen to Eddy."

Santos kicked three-plus seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs when Nagy was on coach Andy Reid's staff there, and actually was on the Bears roster in 2017 for two games, going 1-for-2 then on field goals.

For his career, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Santos has made 108 of 134 field goals (80.6%). He has kicked for five teams in a six-year career.

"In regards to Cairo, I'm excited to get him in here and now we feel more confident with that, in that situation," Nagy said.

Pineiro made 82.1% last year and fought his way through a knee injury in the early season.

On Saturday, Nagy had been asked about why Pineiro wasn't out kicking more at practices and he said then the plan was to get their kicker more involved shortly.

"When that question was asked yesterday at the end, I hadn't really talked to, had a one-on-one conversation with Eddy in regards to his (groin injury) situation," Nagy said. "So I wanted to be able to answer it better than not give you an answer I didn't really know a whole lot about."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

False-Positive Coronavirus Tests For Change in Bears Schedule

The Chicago Bears had been scheduled to practice Sunday morning but had to push it back to an afternoon workout because of false-positive tests at a lab in New Jersey, where other NFL false-positive tests occurred.

Gene Chamberlain

Is Bears QB Situation One of Least Enviable?

https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-s-five-most-least-enviable-qb-situations-in-2020

Gene Chamberlain

Eddy Pineiro Will Have Job Challenge After All

According to an Adam Schefter report, Eddy Pineiro will have a job challenger at training camp after all because the Bears are planning to sign Cairo Santos.

Gene Chamberlain

Less of David Montgomery Could Mean More Yardage

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery eliminated plenty of fat from his diet, added some trainers for speed and has focused on more breakaway runs.

Gene Chamberlain

Refocused Khalil Mack Approaches a Season Without Limits

Edge rusher Khalil Mack had 8 1/2 sacks last year and says it wasn't enough, and has refocused mentally and physically for the 2019 season.

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson Among Bears Sidelined Due to Injury

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II sat out Saturday's controlled scrimmage along with two other key receivers who were rested, and the Bears lost swing tackle Jason Spriggs to a knee injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Cole Kmet Enjoying Challenge of Facing Bears Defense

Cole Kmet hasn't faded into the background in his first few padded NFL practices and players and coaches say it's a sign he's going to be a key contributor for a long time.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Coach_BC

Darnell Mooney Trying to Prove His "Maddening" Speed

Darnell Mooney's 4.38-second 40-yard time at the combine earned him a reputation right away but it's going to take proof on the field before teammates can believe in

Gene Chamberlain

Mike Florio With Another Hatchet Job on Bears QBs

https://www.radio.com/670thescore/sports/chicago-bears/florio-bears-qb-competition-likely-to-last-all-season

Gene Chamberlain

Lack of Experience Seems to Hold Back Deon Bush

Deon Bush has been left on the outside looking in at a starting safety spot in the past and has what Chicago Bears coaches call a real chance to compete this time, but again the odds look stacked against him.

Gene Chamberlain