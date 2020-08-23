The signing of kicker Cairo Santos involves more than merely bringing in kicking competition for Eddy Pineiro.

Bears coach Matt Nagy on Sunday revealed Pineiro is suffering from a groin injury.

"I had a good conversation with him yesterday afternoon and he does have a little bit of a groin (injury) that he's dealing with right now," Nagy said. "I guess maybe to a fault of mine, I don't like to make a big deal out of it, but I guess maybe I should. So Cairo coming in, I feel really good with him coming in here.

"Hopefully, with Eddy, if we would have went full-go today, go out there and kick. But it's just, again, being transparent, that’s where that's at with him."

Nagy called signing a second kicker a part of their general contingency plan due to the pandemic.

"I'm not saying specifically Cairo, but ... we need to have another kicker on this roster," Nagy said. "It's just, that position, knowing kind of where the COVID testing is right now, we all feel it's very important that you have somebody that can come in if something was to happen to Eddy."

Santos kicked three-plus seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs when Nagy was on coach Andy Reid's staff there, and actually was on the Bears roster in 2017 for two games, going 1-for-2 then on field goals.

For his career, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Santos has made 108 of 134 field goals (80.6%). He has kicked for five teams in a six-year career.

"In regards to Cairo, I'm excited to get him in here and now we feel more confident with that, in that situation," Nagy said.

Pineiro made 82.1% last year and fought his way through a knee injury in the early season.

On Saturday, Nagy had been asked about why Pineiro wasn't out kicking more at practices and he said then the plan was to get their kicker more involved shortly.

"When that question was asked yesterday at the end, I hadn't really talked to, had a one-on-one conversation with Eddy in regards to his (groin injury) situation," Nagy said. "So I wanted to be able to answer it better than not give you an answer I didn't really know a whole lot about."

