BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Starter Most Likely to Be Challenged by a Rookie

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears brought Duke Shelley in as a sixth-round draft pick last year to learn the ways of being a slot cornerback behind Buster Skrine.

Shelley didn't actually challenge for the job and had only eight defensive snaps all season, but Skrine could receive a real race for his job this year from rookie Kindle Vildor. The fifth-round draft pick who played at Georgia Southern is known as a physical, tough defender..

Skrine might be the only established starter receiving a challenge from a rookie because second-round tight end Cole Kmet, second-round cornerback Jaylon Johnson and fifth-round wide receiver Darnell Mooney are going into positions on the depth chart with open battles.

Vildor is confident in his abilities.

"To be honest you're getting an overall fundamentally sound cornerback that can play outside, inside, someone that's fluid, can play nickel, can play press, can play all—just a cornerback that can pretty much do anything in the back end that you need him to do, somebody with amazing ball skills, good speed, good strength and just ready to compete every single Sunday," Vildor said.

Vildor's skills in 2018 against Clemson caught the Bears' attention. 

It's not surprising his play stood out then because he was healthy. Last year he suffered through an ankle injury, playing in spite of it.

"He kind of showed up in that game, back in 2018," GM Ryan Pace said. "But just a consistent production throughout his college career. Another guy that went to the Senior Bowl and played well. I know he had a pick the the first practice. He had another interception in the game.

"So he's got high end ball skills. He can play inside, he can play outside. We stress confidence when we talk about the corner position and he definitely has that confidence and that playing demeanor that we look for. A skill set that also translates well to special teams which is going to be important especially in the early part of his development."

Vildor learned a little about the NFL draft process and pro football in general from former Bears running back Adrian Peterson, who is on the coaching staff at Georgia Southern.

"So him being around the last two years and him coming back to Georgia Southern, him just teaching me and just learning from him the things he went through coming out and the process and everything like that," Vildor said about Peterson's contribution. "So he's been a real big influence during this process and helping me get where I am today."

Skrine didn't play poorly last season, and probably outperformed based on expectations from the 78 penalties he'd piled up over seven years with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Skrine has to be considered a Bears starter since he was on the field 68% of snaps as the slot corner. He actually improved as in coverage, dropping his completion percentage allowed from 65.3% in 2018 with the Jets to 59.3% last year. His passer rating against also came down, all stats courtesy of official NFL stat partner Sportradar. He had a 91.8 passer rating against as opposed to 105.7 in New York. 

Skrine also cut down on yards allowed after the catch from 270 to 187, although his tackling suffered. He missed on 21.3% of tackles and only 14.7% the previous year.

By comparison, Bryce Callahan had missed on just 11.8% the previous year for the Bears.

The Bears need the slot cornerback to be as sure of a tackler as possible.

It's difficult to play the position when receivers can go any direction, and finishing tackles can be the difference between a first-down conversion on third down or a defensive stop.

Skrine did run a 4.37-second 40-yard dash in the combine but that was years ago. It's actually a faster time than anyone on their roster had at the combine.

Finishing with tackles at the end of the runs is as big as the speed, and Vildor might have the chance to be the more physical slot cornerback.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears NFL Draft 2020 Open Thread/Live Blog | Day 1

The Chicago Bears had no first-round pick but there will be plenty of action on Day 2 with picks slated at No. 43 and No. 50, and possible trades.

Gene Chamberlain

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bears Bring Back Nose Tackle John Jenkins

Former Chicago Bears nose tackle John Jenkins has returned to the team after a year with the Giants and one with the Dolphins

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Get Blanked in Undrafted Free Agent QB Market

Tyler Bray looks like the Bears third-string quarterback for this year again after they not only failed to draft a quarterback but didn't sign one as an undrafted free agent

Gene Chamberlain

Grading the Bears' 2020 NFL Draft

The highest-drafted cornerback since 2014, a tight end who could be a long-term answer and three potentially useful players was offset by the failure to draft a safety or help on the defensive line and i atnside linebacker

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Hub Finds Good Reason for Bears to Trade Future Pick

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Darnell Mooney Brings Speed to Route Running

Only Kevin White ran a faster 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine than Darnell Mooney in the last 11 years

Gene Chamberlain

Questions Linger About Four Bears Draft Picks

Some issues about four Bears draft picks probably need closer scrutiny before they can count it a successful selection process.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Cut Begins Reduction of Tight End Group

Cutting tight ends is something the Bears figure to do with regularity after they had 10 under contract, and then drafted one, and the first one to go is Dax Raymond

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Still Have Options at Safety After Missing Out in Draft

If the Bears want more competition than Deon Bush, Jordan Lucas, Kentrell Brice and DeAndre Houston-Carson for the other starting safety spot, they can find a few faces in free agency still including Tony Jefferson

Gene Chamberlain

UFA With a Real Chance: Oregon Back Artavis Pierce

Running back Artavis Pierce will be trying to beat out his former Oregon teammate Ryan Nall for a spot on the Bears' 53-man roster when training camp begins after signing as an undrafted free agent in Chicago

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain