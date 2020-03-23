Bears general manager Ryan Pace has taken the same approach every draft since 2016.

Pace tries to cover every possible need with a veteran through free agency, no matter how high end or how far down into the bargain bin he reaches.

The Bears then try to draft for long-term success at positions.

This isn't a novel approach. It's common throughout the league.

Pace couldn't really get this totally done in 2015 because he just came on board and wasn't even working with his own scouting staff.

Now the Bears are looking at several holes after the first phase of free agency and Pace faces the challenge of finding players to fill the void who can fit within a depleted budget to cover lineup holes at guard and wide receiver.

Until they start restructuring more contracts, the Bears are too backed up against the cap to bring in a player of consequence even with a few out there who could make a difference at both of those positions.

Perhaps because of the glut of top receiver talent in the draft, and even because of unrealistic demands by receivers' agents, there had been only 10 free agent wide receiver signed as of Monday morning so there is an abundance of choice still.

On the offensive line, Jason Peters is still out there if the Bears could come up with the money, but the Eagles' 38-year-old former All-Pro tackle has a Spotrac.com market value of $7.8 million. The Bears would need some major contract restructuring to manage this.

Here are more reasonable approaches at the positions.

It's very possible Pace looks at Rashaad Coward like a potential starter or depth player and might not add another guard until the draft. Coward did start eight games after Kyle Long's injury, knows the position and offense. And the Bears also have Alex Bars at guard, now fully healed and stronger after an ACL injury as a senior at Notre Dame in 2018.

However, the NFL's new CBA allows for 48 active players on Sundays instead of 46 and one of the two extra players must be an extra lineman. So extra depth on the offensive line is an asset. As a result, an extra veteran guard wouldn't hurt. It would be someone like they had with Ted Larsen and Eric Kush.

Here are a few available at the more reasonable end of the spectrum.

Guard/Tackle

Mike Person

A 32-year-old all-purpose blocker, he was in the Chiefs offensive system in 2016 when Matt Nagy was there but didn't get into any games. A seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2012, he eventually played for them but was cut immediately and picked up for two years in Seattle. The fifth team he appeared in a game for was the team that originally drafted him and he went there on a deal averaging $3 million a year and wound up starting 30 games for them the last two years at guard before being cut for cap purposes.

Kevin Pamphile

A starter for the Bucs in his third and fourth seasons, he moved on to Tennessee and suffered a knee injury last year and played just three games. The knee would need to be checked out but this former fifth-round draft pick was ascending before being hurt and had signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Titans. He has played both guard and tackle.

Josh Kline

A former Patriots and Titans starter, he went to the Vikings and struggled last year before being cut for cap purposes. He played at a cap cost of $3 million last year and likely could be a bargain.

LaAdrian Waddle

Buffalo's 29-year-old guard/tackle signed a deal to leave the Patriots after being a reserve there and earlier with the Lions. He tore a quad muscle in training camp and never played last year. He should be ready to practice by the time offseason work begins. He was mainly a right tackle in the past.

Daryl Williams

He might normally be overpriced for the Bears as a tackle who played some guard and had a $6 million cap hit. His value no doubt came down last year when he suffered through a comeback from a 2018 knee injury and gave up 12 sacks. It's pretty difficult to allow 12 sacks.

Wide Receiver

Phillip Dorsett

The Patriots receiver hasn't been overly productive but does step up in big situations. He is more of a speed receiver, like Taylor Gabriel was for the Bears. Dorsett might be on the higher pay end of this based on his age, but by still being out there this late it's entirely possible he'd be available for a one-year, prove-it deal.

Geronimo Allison

More of a slot receiver, his production varied greatly but when he was on his yards per catch reflected his great quickness. The great concern here would be how he couldn't have fit in well enough to make more catches considering Aaron Rodgers was his quarterback

Paul Richardson

A solid speed choice from the Redskins at 6-foot, 180, his price could be down despite a 4.4-second 40 time because his production simply hasn't matched his potential.

Tavon Austin

Dallas fleet, smaller receiver hasn't caught more than 13 passes in a game since 2016 when he was with the Rams still, and his receptions/times targeted has never been very good. It's at 58.9% for his career. But as long as he can run something close to the 4.34-second 40 he turned in coming out of college in 2013, he'll be in line for bigger free agent cash.

DeMarcus Robinson

He knows the offense as a member of the Chiefs, and gradually increased his contribution in Kansas City with more catches every season. So he seems on the verge of being a real asset, but doesn't really look like the type of receiver the Bears would need. He runs only a 4.59-second 40 and the Bears already have three receivers in that range.

Marcus Johnson

He could be a hidden gem for some team after being told by the Colts he was no longer needed. He has only 28 catches in three seasons but showed up bigger with 17 of them last year, including three games of 55 yards receiving or more and a 105-yard day. Great speed, but he hasn't fit in well in the offense so far with Indianapolis.

