The NFL seems intent on moving ahead with offseason and even regular-season plans despite COVID-19.

The impact will affect everything the Bears and every other NFL team does as they head toward their early September kickoff, even if the coronavirus situation begins to turn around.

There is plenty of calendar for the NFL to work with in preparation for the season's start, but the coronavirus is going to hinder their normal preparation time even if it doesn't prevent the opening kickoff from coming at the scheduled time.

There currently looks like no way rookie camp could be held after the draft, and the beginning of OTAs on May 20 could be delayed.

A more realistic offseason is simply focusing on the start of training camp in late July, the way it was done in the league decades ago.

If training camp gets pushed back, or preseason games cut, the Bears will need to adapt and employ tactics which make them successful amid shortened preparation time.

Here are the top ways they can ensure success despite a change in their routines.

Draft Safely

Drafting players from Division II or even from non-FBS schools needs to be avoided, particularly if a player is going to be counted on to start or compete immediately for a starting position. Sticking to players from the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 is more advisable.

These are players used to a higher level of competition. Players from lesser conferences or lower divisions of the NCAA require time to adjust to facing more talented competition.

Unless they are chosen later in the draft and earmarked as developmental projects, time is not on their side.

If the Bears want to get immediate help from a second-round draft pick, even a fifth-round pick, then they need to stick to the major conferences because the adjustment period for those players to NFL level is normally lower.

Veterans Days

The fewer rookies in the lineup, the better the chances will be for success.

There won't be time for coddling players who are trying to pick up on the pro game or a new system.

Veterans who know what the NFL game is about are preferable to inexperienced players.

Avoid Experimenting

If the Bears want to switch a player's position, they might want to rethink it.

For instance, last year center Cody Whitehair and guard James Daniels switched positions and it never did really work right. They switched back later and gave as a reason the need to have another experienced player next to Rashaad Coward after he took over for injured Kyle Long. Now there is discussion they could start with Daniels at center at camp, but as yet no confirmation.

If practices do not begin on time, they should seriously consider keeping Daniels at left guard and Whitehair at center. The offensive line, in particular, relies on continuity and it's hard to achieve by throwing players into spots they are not used to playing.

Status Quo

It's going to make it easier to start the season with the previous year's starters in place than to throw challengers into new roles and disrupt anything. After free agency, every team has lineup changes and this can't be prevented now. Keeping it as close to status quo as possible is best.

The Bears have several coaching changes. They're fortunate in this regard because new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is not calling the plays and the offense is Matt Nagy's system which has already been in place. Chuck Pagano's defensive scheme remains intact. Although the Bears have a new quarterbacks coach, it's John DeFilippo, who has worked extensively with Nick Foles in the past and within this offensive system in Philadelphia.

Installing exotic concepts or changes in an offensive or defensive system will only result in more confusion. System change puts veteran players on even footing with rookies, and causes total regression.

Close Training Camp to the Public

This one is going to rankle thousands of Bears fans after the crowds have flowed freely into Olivet Nazarene University every year for Bourbonnais training camp and Platteville, Wis. prior to that.

The Bears were planning to open training camp to fans and most likely would have needed to limit the tickets each day because the infrastructure for a massive fan influx on Halas Hall's grounds does not exist. However, they should seriously consider closing the camp entirely for this year.

It cuts down on risk, confusion and so many other potentially difficult situations.

