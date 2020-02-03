The odds appear to be worsening for the Chicago Bears to make a Super Bowl appearance next season as a result of the way the 2020 season ended.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the famed Las Vegas casino Caesars put out its odds to take the Super Bowl in 2021 and the Bears have gone from 25-1 odds to 30-1 odds.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-1 to defend their title and the San Francisco 49ers are 9-1 to win it.

The Baltimore Ravens, who had the best record in the league at 14-2, has 7-1 odds.

The Bears don't even have the best odds in their own division to win the title. The Packers are 18-1 and the Minnesota Vikings are 25-1.

Before the playoffs began, the Bears had been initially listed as 25-1 to win the Super Bowl.

The New Orleans Saints have the fourth-best odds at 11-1. The New England Patriots (14-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (15-1) and Dallas Cowboys (18-1) also are well ahead of the Bears.

Cincinnati and Washington are the longest shots at 200-1 and the Dolphins, Lions, Giants and Panthers are 100-1 long shots.

The Bears are slightly better than the Colts (35-1) and Falcons (40-1) and even with the Titans, Bills, Raiders, Chargers and Texans

The Bears will be playing seven games against teams that made the playoffs in 2019.

They play Green Bay and Minnesota twice, as well as New Orleans, Houston and Tennessee. The Saints and Texans games are at Soldier Field and the Titans game is on the road.

The dates and times of all games come out in mid-to-late April.

