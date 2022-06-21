Bears training camp opens to the public July 28 after players report on July 26.

Bears announced a more limited training camp Tuesday when they released a schedule.

The camp begins with reporting day on July 26 and runs through Sept. 1, with tickets for just 11 of the practices being made available to the general public. Last year there were 14 scheduled.

Practices will be held at a later time than in last year's camp, at 10 a.m., and the first practice open to the public is July 28 at 10 a.m. The first practice is July 27 but is closed to the general public.

The practices available to the public are July 28, 29 and 30, Aug. 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, 15 and 20. They are all 10 a.m. practices.

In addition, the Meijer Bears Family Fest practice will be held Aug. 9 at Soldier Field at 10:35 a.m.

Tickets for practices will be available starting July 7 at 10 a.m. at ChicagoBears.com/camp. Fans can select up to four tickets per event date based on availability. Unlike last year, there will be no lottery for the camp tickets. All tickets are distributed as mobile tickets.

Information about buying tickets for the Meijer Bears Family Fest will be coming at a future date.

Like last year, parking will not be available for fans at Halas Hall, within Conway Park or at neighboring businesses. Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall. Shuttle buses will run regularly. Fans must present a mobile training camp ticket prior to getting on shuttle buses.

Ride-share or guest drop-offs of any kind will not be permitted at Halas Hall or Conway Park.

ChicagoBears.com/camp will have for more information updated regularly.

