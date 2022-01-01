Behind Enemy Lines: A Look at the Giants

SI/Fan Nation's Giants Country Publisher Patricia Traina offers some additional insight about the New York Giants, who come to the lake front Sunday to face the Bears.

Q: First the obvious question and it's not why they gave Giants fans a free medium Pepsi for fan appreciation day instead of a large one or a complete refund on all tickets for this season, but instead have they made the right call retaining Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman?

A: Actually the only thing we’re 99.9% certain is that Dave Gettleman will NOT be retained after this year. He’ll probably announce his retirement and the hope is that the Giants will go outside of the organization for their new general manager and will NOT force Joe Judge on whoever they do hire.

Q: Did Saquon Barkley ever come back from that knee injury he suffered against the Bears properly or is 3.5 yards a carry entirely the result of his blocking ... or even something else?

A: Barkley has been slowed down by a sprained ankle suffered in Week 5. It’s clearly affected his burst and explosiveness, but with that said, he’s always been something of a dancer in the back field in that he doesn’t hit the hole hard on every run and he often strikes one as though he’s looking for that escape hatch for the homerun ball. The offensive line hasn’t been that great this year, but then you see the success Devontae Booker and Eli Penny have with just lowering their shoulder and ushing ahead and you wonder why Barkley can’t do the same.

Q: Is Patrick Graham really someone the Bears should interview for head coach in a few weeks and why hasn't his defense performed better than 23rd in the league if he is?

A: Selfishly speaking, no. But seriously, I think Graham will make a fine head coach for some team one day. As for his defense’s performance, don’t get too caught up on the rankings. When you have an offense that can’t sustain drives or score and you constantly have to rely on the defense to make stops, sooner or later that defense is going to tire out, and I think that’s what’s been happening here.

Q: What happened to Kenny Golladay? The Bears were trying to get him in the offseason, and he has always been effective in Detroit but he has less than a 50% catch rate and only 34 receptions.

A: Injuries and scheme. Golladay had a hamstring issue early in the year and then he landed on the injury report again with a hip issue and a sprained knee. So I don’t think he’s been himself. As far the scheme, prior to firing Jason Garrett, the Giants ran a lot of stick route concepts that had receivers coming back for the ball. It just wasn’t a good use of the talent and the results showed. Now the other part of the problem is that since Garrett left, Golladay hasn’t been consistent with separating or winning contested catches, and I think that’s likely due to his injuries. So I’m curious to see what he can bring to the offense once he gets healthy next year.

Q: Which is a bigger statue, former Bears QB Mike Glennon or the one out in New York Harbor, and how good of a shot does Robert Quinn have at setting the Bears all-time sack record with No. 18 this week because of it?

A: LOL! I’m sure Bears fans are very familiar with Glennon from his time with the Bears. As for Quinn setting the sack record, I think I’d take that bet.

