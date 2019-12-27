LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When the Bears were still thumping their chests in the preseason about what their defense could be under Chuck Pagano, the hope they could actually be better than last year kept popping up.

Then came the comparisons to the 1985 Super Bowl champion defense. In they end, they haven't been close to either.

They're barely a top-10 defense overall and have plummeted when it comes to forcing turnovers.

"We just haven't been able to force 'em," Pagano said. "So, we'll do the same thing; we'll go out today and work on intercepting the punching the ball out, attack the football and hopefully it will come. That's all we can do."

The Bears are tied for 25th in turnovers forced with 16, eight interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. A year ago they basked in big defensive plays with league highs of 27 interceptions and 36 takeaways.

A reduction of sacks accompanied the drop in turnovers. Khalil Mack has 8 1/2 sacks after making 12 1/2 last year, and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has only three, and just one since the season opener. The Bears' top draft pick in 2016, Floyd hasn't had a sack in the last seven games.

"Again, there's always going to be expectations with where you were picked and all this stuff, but Leonard's played really good for us," Pagano insisted. "He's been consistent. Does he have the sack numbers that we all wanted? No. Does Khalil have 'em? No.

"The turnovers, we haven't produced in those areas the way we wanted to. But (Floyd) has done a heck of a job. He comes in here every single day and prepares and practices hard an plays hard every single down. The splash plays that we all love to see, we didn't see as many of them and he'd be the first one to tell you that. But down-in and down-out he does a great job. He's always sacrificing for the team."

The Bears picked up Floyd's option for next year already before this season so it would seem unlikely they'd get rid of him, but they don't have to offer him a new contract for 2021, either.

The edge rush quandary also includes Aaron Lynch, who has seven offsides or neutral zone infractions and one sack. He had his lone sack in the season opener.

"He needs some ear plugs," Pagano said, joking. "No, again, he'd be the first one to tell you that he's going in there, obviously his role is what his role is. It's not intentional, we know that. He doesn't want to do that, but he gets out there and most of the time he's out here—he'll take some first and second in run situation snaps off the guys, but a lot of times he’s in on third down and he's there to rush the passer, and go get the quarterback on the ground. With that comes the hard-count and all this other stuff.

"It's something we'll focus on in the offseason to clean up."

Cornerback Prince Amukamara knows coaches are evaluating players still, so Sunday's game in Minnesota might not count for much in the standings but will count toward what this defense will look like next year.

"Everyone knows when a team isn't going to the playoffs, everyone is being evaluated because obviously we're not good enough," Amukamara said. "We know that ownership and management are looking for the right personnel, so guys know they have to give their best because they're being evaluated extremely hard these lsat two games.

"I think guys are going to go out and give their best."

Injuries have obviously played a big factor in the defense dropping to eighth in yardage allowed after placing third last year. They're fifth in scoring defense after being No. 1 last year.

When the season ends, they will have played seven games without inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and four without inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Both are on injured reserve.

The biggest loss was defensive end Akiem Hicks, who probably won't play Sunday and hasn't practiced this week due to his dislocated elbow. The Bears missed so much without him.

"Not only his play on the field, but his leadership, his enthusiasm, his love for the game, I mean, the guy is a big, big man, and he can wreak havoc in there and he commands double teams," Pagano said. "The one game we got him back after his injury, he went in and showed up all over the stat sheet.

"It was a big loss, and I'm proud of the guys who stepped in for him. They grew. They took advantage of their opportunities, but those guys, I mean, he's a game-wrecker. He's one of the top defensive linemen in this league. So, it hurts you when you lose guys like that."

They'll move on trying to cement some high spots in team stats and will no doubt make changes just like the offense will do.

"We'll never accept where we're at," Pagano said. "It's not good enough. I'll go back and look at myself. Everybody will look at themselves and we'll make the necessary adjustments in the offseason and we've got to be better. We've got to play better."

