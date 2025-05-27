Chicago Bears’ 2025 Week 7 statistical leaders, predicted—A backup barrage against the New Orleans Saints?
The Chicago Bears’ October 19 homer against the New Orleans Saints comes six days after their Monday night revenge roadie against the Washington Commanders, so it not unfair to prognosticate that after traveling home from D.C. and after playing for a national television audience against one of the sexiest NFL teams of 2025, this team might be mentally and physically pooped.
The good news is that if there’s one NFL squad you want to face after a short week—especially if you’re mentally and physically pooped—it’s the New Orleans Saints.
That all being the case, this could be a chance for head coach Ben Johnson to mess with his rotations. And messy rotations generally lead to surprising statistical outputs. So let’s see what kind of shockers we might see during the Midway Monsters’ first home game of October:
Running Back
Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Kyle Monangai.
We still don’t know if or when the rookie running back will adapt to the NFL game—he might be a practice squadder, or he might be an RB2—but for the purposes of this thought exercise, we’ll go with the latter.
Facing what’s look like will be a middling Saints D, the Rutgers product will find the end zone for the first time in his career, pleasing running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to no end.
Wide Receiver
And while we’re on the topic of rookie production, let’s give a hearty handshake to Luther Burden III.
In what’s likely going to be a share-the-ball offense, all it’ll take is one downfield completion to top the weekly Chicago box score, and now that he’s about a third of the way through the season, Burden will have developed a neat mind-meld with quarterback Caleb Williams, so downfield completions for the rookie, by this point, could be a relatively regular thing.
Tight End
I know, I know, I’ve been a Colston Loveland truther for each and every article in this series, even going so far as to say that he’ll be Chicago's top statistical tight end for each game of the regular season.
But since we’re rolling with a mix-it-up paradigm for the Saints game, don’t be surprised if Williams finds Cole Kmet in the end zone not once, but twice.
Because it’s possible that Loveland, approaching the mid-season rookie wall, might just be physically and mentally pooped.