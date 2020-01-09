BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Bears Could Afford a New Allen Robinson Deal

Gene Chamberlain

One of the keys to Bears improvement is already at work and doesn't wear jersey No. 10 or sack quarterbacks.

Joey Laine continues to show why any general manager's key weapon in the NFL is his numbers guy. He is to Ryan Pace what the tight end can be to a quarterback, if the Bears only had a healthy tight end.

Laine is the bean counter. His creative financing is a key to whether the Bears are able to keep some of the talent they've amassed, especially on defense.

It's his skills that could make possible a new contract for wide receiver Allen Robinson II even when the cash doesn't seem to be there.

Lane came over from the Saints as director of football administration with general manager Ryan Pace after serving in a similar capacity for six years in New Orleans.

He's already been at work this offseason with Eddie Jackson's new $58.4 million deal

Jackson's salary cap numbers on a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension can still make it possible for the Bears to bring in more free agents and retain players.

Extending deals for Robinson and finding ways to pay free agents like Nick Kwiatkoski, Danny Trevathan and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are possible expenses for the team going forward.

According to Overthecap.com, Jackson's salary cap figure for this season on the new deal he received is only $3,716,452, or 1.9 percent of the total cap for 2020.

It includes a base salary of $2,566,452 and base guaranteed salary of $1,050,000, with a $100,000 workout bonus.

The Bears will really need to worry about offsetting Jackson's deal in years 2022-2024, but he's still a relatively inexpensive $11.45 million in cap space for 2021.

The signing and removal of Kyle Long from the cap brings the Bears' estimated cap figure to approximately $20.6 million. Long cost the Bears $1.5 million of dead cap space, but his salary and other contingent bonuses saved were $8.1 million.

They used some of the savings from re-working Kyle Fuller's deal to afford a new contract for Jackson. There are still several other possible cap moves they could make as they go through who to retain and who they'll let hit the market.

Besides Fuller, they've actually already fed off the deals for Khalil Mack and Charles Leno Jr. in the past by swapping out salary for guaranteed money, and have several others that could be tapped including Cody Whitehair's.

Now the real question is whether they can slide around enough cash to make a bid for a major free agent quarterback, although they've said Trubisky is their guy.

Eddie Jackson's new deal

Key numbers: $58.4 million, including

Year, Total Cap Cost

2020 $3.7 million

2021 $11.4 million

2022 $13.5 million

2023 $15.5 million

2024 $16.6 million

*Salary guaranteed $10 million total first two years

*Guaranteed prorated bonus $2.257 million in 2020, $2.4 million each year 2021-2024

Source: Overthecap.com

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Bars Could Be Part of Chicago Bears Line Repairs

Gene Chamberlain

Alex Bars, adding new talent and position switches are all possibilities for the Chicago Bears offensive line, which tries to get better under a new coach.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears offensive coordinator guess isn't the fun part of this link. The recorded interview by Kap is…

Five Things for Bears Fans to Watch in Divisional Round

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears won't play again until next summer but this weekend's divisional playoff round could give everyone the chance to see teams with possible offensive coordinator candidates, possible quarterbacks and other assorted novelties.

Bears Sign Former Packers Defensive Back

Gene Chamberlain

Kentrell Brice signed a futures contract with the Bears after playing for Packers in 2016-18.

Danny Trevathan Among Rougest Calls for Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Should the Bears get Danny Trevathan a new contract, knowing it could mean they lose Nick Kwiatkoski, or should they sign Kwiatkoski and let Trevathan leave? It might be impossible to keep both.

Bears Go Crossover Looking for Tight End

Gene Chamberlain

Darion Clark, a former USC basketball player, hasn't played football since high school but signed a futures contract as a tight end Monday with the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Big Hall of Fame vote possibly for former Bears. Jimbo wouldn't be my first choice for a member of…

The Ryan Pace Bowl: How Bears GM Can Fix Mistake

Gene Chamberlain

It's the Ryan Pace Bowl when Deshaun Watson faces Patrick Mahomes in a battle of two quarterbacks the Bears GM didn't want, but there is one sure way future games of these kind can be dismissed.

Bears Face Pricey Decision in Secondary

Gene Chamberlain

Finding the money to keep both Prince Amukamara and bring back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix may not be possible for the Bears in a tight salary cap year

Bears Receiver Corps Still Missing One Piece

Gene Chamberlain

Anthony Miller's development gave the Bears a real slot receiver threat to go with Allen Robinson, but without a healthy Taylor Gabriel there is a big hole when it comes to a deep threat.