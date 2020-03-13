The great Chicago Bears quarterback chase of 2020 is about to begin, if it already hasn't.

Considering the Bears' lack of cash under the salary cap as free agency begins with Monday's negotiating period, it might be a short, inconsequential search.

A report last month by Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic in Cincinnati said the Bears had already started their search for Mitchell Trubisky's job challenger by getting in touch with the Bengals about quarterback Andy Dalton.

Because Dalton isn't a free agent, this would require a trade and likely some type of contract extension to provide the Bears with relief from a $17.7 million salary. Spotrac.com listed the Bears with only $24.6 million of cap space available before their contract extension to linebacker Danny Trevathan and terms of this deal are not yet known.

Besides a lack of cash, Bears GM Ryan Pace also has a lack of trade fodder.

They have only two second-round picks among the draft's first 139. They're loaded up in Day 3 of the draft, though, and if the Bengals' asking price is something in the final two or three rounds then perhaps a deal really will happen.

There are other options, but the Bears have real needs to address with some of their available cap cash and must make some tough calls on whether to retain players like pass rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

The victim of this signing period looks like it will be the depth the Bears bragged about having before last season, as they have 15 unrestricted free agents and little to give those who they'd like to retain after addressing starting lineup holes at safety, cornerback and wide receiver.

A year ago Pace succeeded in finding defensive backs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Buster Skrine in free agency.

Now they need to find even more key players and the budget is similar or even smaller.

2019 Record

8-8, third place in the NFC North

2020 Unrestricted Free Agents

Safety Deon Bush

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Quarterback Chase Daniel

Tackle T.J. Clemmings

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson

Inside Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

Guard Ted Larsen

Tackle Cornelius Lucas

Outside Linebacker Aaron Lynch

Inside Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis

Safety Sherrick McManis

Long Snapper Patrick Scales

Tight End Bradley Sowell

Defensive End Brent Urban

Defensive Tackle Nick Williams

2020 Restricted Free Agents

Guard Rashaad Coward

Tight End J.P. Holtz*

Outside Linebacker Isaiah Irving

Defensive Tackle Roy Robertson-Harris

*Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Salary Cap Space

$24.6 million according to Spotrac.com.

The salary cap figure does not include the three-year deal signed Thursday night by linebacker Danny Trevathan as terms are not yet available.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd might hold the key to what the Bears can do in free agency. The Bears can acquire more cap space by restructuring contracts for Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Charles Leno Jr. or by cutting Floyd, who is due a salary of $13.2 million in the final year of his contract. They also could give Floyd a contract extension, restructuring some of the bonus money into 2020 in place of salary so less of the $13.2 million would count against the salary cap.

Free Agent Game Plan

They've already taken one big first step by signing Trevathan to a three-year deal.

Next, they need to either sign or trade for a backup quarterback behind Mitchell Trubisky. A rumored trade for Andy Dalton likely would eat up a huge chunk of their cap. If they traded with Jacksonville for Nick Foles, the expense would be even greater, and also would create a heavy burden on Jacksonville's cap.

They must come up with a safety, and it's unlikely they'll sign Clinton-Dix. He'll be too expensive and they're looking for a more physical safety at his position to complement ball hawk Eddie Jackson rather than another ball hawk.

It's possible they would sign a tight end, although they may not have the cash. The same is true at outside linebacker, where Aaron Lynch has played the last two seasons.

Starting wide receiver Taylor Gabriel was cut and they need to replace him with someone of comparable speed.

They also cut cornerback Prince Amukamara and need another cornerback, whether in free agency or the draft.

Five Free Agent Targets

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota, and if not Mariota then Washington quarterback Case Keenum. Neither would require draft pick compensation as they're already free agents.

New Orleans safety Vonn Bell. His versatility includes being able to come up near the line of scrimmage to be physical.

Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper. A Sun-Times report said the Bears would pursue him. That's not likely to get very far with Hooper likely to field plenty of high-dollar offers.

Former Eagles tackle Jason Peters. Now 38, he wants to keep playing, has played for Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo and was in Philly when Matt Nagy was on the coaching staff.

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby. Injuries hurt his play last year and his value could be down enough to invite a Bears offer.

