Chicago Bears to host road-grading offensive lineman on 2025 NFL Draft visit

#Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea (6-4, 324) has experience at LT (5 starts), RT (16 starts) and RG (15 starts) and has a nasty snatch-trap in pass pro. Physical, heavy hands, quickness off the ball, powerful run blocker who I'm projecting to guard.



Swing tackle ability in a pinch.