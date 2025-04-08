Chicago Bears to host road-grading offensive lineman on 2025 NFL Draft visit
Fans can learn a lot about what their favorite team's NFL Draft plans are based on their actions in the weeks leading up to draft weekend, and for the Chicago Bears, an upcoming top 30 visit suggests GM Ryan Poles' work to upgrade the offensive line is far from complete.
According to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea is headed to Halas Hall on a pre-draft visit.
"Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Savaiinaea in his scouting report. "Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks. His feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time."
Savaiinaea is an intriguing prospect for the Bears because of his ability to play both tackle and guard. Primarily an offensive tackle the last two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 336-pounder has been pegged mostly as a guard in the run-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. He's considered a top-75 prospect on consensus draft boards and a top-five interior offensive lineman.
The Bears made steep investments in both starting guard positions this offseason with trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, both of whom are getting paid near the top of the position's market value. To land Savaiinaea in the 2025 NFL Draft, Poles would have to invest a second-round pick (maybe a third) on him, which is usually reserved for a player who will compete for a starting job.
Savaiinaea wouldn't have that chance at guard for Chicago in 2025, but left tackle? It seems like a reach, but it isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.
