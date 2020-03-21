BearDigest
Bears Give Former Steeler Artie Burns a Second Chance

Gene Chamberlain

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns has been through tough times and has come out the better for it.

He'll try to continue proving it with the Chicago Bears.

Burns signed a one-year contract with the Bears after playing last season for $3.05 million for the Steelers.

Burns is a former teammate of Deon Bush's with the Miami Hurricanes and posted a short video of himself and Burns Saturday before going to work out after the announcement.

Burns' father, Artie Tyrone Burns Sr., is serving a 25-years sentence in South Carolina for cocaine trafficking. His mother, Danna Smith, died of a heart attack in 2015. As a result, Burns has been entrusted with helping raise his teenage brothers, Thomas and Jordan.

A first-round draft pick in 2016, Burns had lost his job last year to Steelers free agent acquisition Steve Nelson. He still got on the field for one start against the Chargers in Week 6. He played in 10 games and then was inactive the final six weeks of the season.

Burns made 149 tackles with 27 pass defenses and two fumble recoveries in 32 starts over four seasons. He's regarded as a good tackler but has struggled in pass defense. In 2018 when he started six games while playing in six he missed just 8.3% of his tackles according to SportRadar, the NFL's official stat partner.

Pro Football Focus gave Burns respectable grades in his first two seasons of 67.6 and 70.5. The last two years his grades reflect the struggles he had stopping the pass and he received 58.6 and 61.1.

No cash total was available immediately on the signing but it was expected to be on the very low end. Burns had been given a Spotrac.com value of $1 million.

Burns comes in as another competitor in the cornerback battle to replace Prince Amukamara. Former CFL player Tre Roberson, holdover backup Kevin Toliver and Burns are the likely contestants in this competition, and possibly a draft pick.

The Bears still have a safety hole to fill, as well as one at right guard.

Mock Drafts Backing off the QB Hunt for Bears

Finding a quarterback in the draft for the Chicago Bears became fashionable for a while in mock drafts but the signing of Nick Foles seems to have chased away a lot of the crowd, but there was one late-round QB found by one drafter who might be worth a look

Gene Chamberlain

Eric Ebron's Contract Casts Ryan Pace in a Poor Light

Eric Ebron got $4 million less than Jimmy Graham and is much younger, so did Ryan Pace really foul up this tight end signing?

Gene Chamberlain

Kevin Hanson's Mock has three rounds this time, and he's got one Bears need met. If the other pick is right, then we've got a problem.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Obtain Nick Foles in Deal with Jacksonville

The new Chicago Bears quarterback will be the one who beat them in the playoffs at Soldier Field after the 2018 season as former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles comes to compete against Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Bring Back Safety Deon Bush

Deon Bush has signed on for one year but the Bears are still in the market for more safeties and likely will look at the draft and free agency

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Have Gaps to Fill with Bargains Before Draft

Currently four positions remain untouched by free agency for the Chicago Bears and without cash they'd need to restructure old deals, cut players or trade someone on the final year of a rookie contract to fill these

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Lose Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Dallas

Chicago Bears free agent safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signed on with the Dallas Cowboys Wednesday

Gene Chamberlain

So how does the NFC North look after the first wave of free agency. A view from the top, in Green Bay

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Made the Most of Poor Tight End Situation

Jimmy Graham will remind no one of his former self, but for the cost and for how they plan to use him, the Bears could wind up getting their money's worth

Gene Chamberlain

Why Nick Foles' Past Says Mitchell Trubisky Isn't Done

The new Bears quarterback might come in and take the job from Mitchell Trubisky, but in Foles' career success has usually come when least expected and failure has come when success is anticipated

Gene Chamberlain