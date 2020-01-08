BearMaven
Danny Trevathan Decision Among Roughest for Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was discussing Danny Trevathan when it became time for the Bears to put their veteran field general on injured reserve.

He laughed at the thought Trevathan might be done playing at age 30.

"If I know the Danny Trevathan that you guys know, time will tell on those things, but he'll die making sure he's ready to go," Pagano said. "You look at him this year, he came back in phenomenal shape and looked explosive and fast and quick like he hadn't lost a step, and he played that way.

"There's stuff left in there. Don't ever count him out."

It could be time to count him out in Chicago, however.

With difficult salary cap circumstances facing the Bears ahead in the offseason, one of the unrestricted free agents who might have maxed out the pay scale is their defensive leader.  

It could come down to a decision between keeping Trevathan or Nick Kwiatkoski in order to stay below the salary cap.

Trevathan never has been regarded as an outstanding pass defender, but definitely acceptable. And no running back is safe with him around the ball.

One quote by general manager Ryan Pace rings out loud in Trevathan's case. It was something Pace said while talking about his two injured tight ends, but definitely applies to all players with injuries.

"Availability is critical in our league," Pace said.

Trevathan signed a four-year Bears deal in 2016 and missed four games or more in three different seasons. In all, he missed 18 games.

The Bears will have to weigh this against the great emotional charge Trevathan provides, as well as his big hits and the ability to direct the defense.

Trevathan's absence this season gave Kwiatkoski the opportunity to show again what he could do. 

Kwiatkoski made a career-high 68 tackles with eight starts, including eight for losses. Trevathan only reached eight for losses in his one full season of starts with the Bears. He never made three sacks and his passes defensed where similar to Kwiatkoski's for the same number of games played.

It's possible Kwiatkoski could find in free agency he's more sought after than Trevathan. Only the market place will decide this.

If the Bears determine they can't afford to sign both unrestricted free agents, it would seem the one they drafted and brought along through four years would more likely get priority, and that's Kwiatkoski. He's three years younger and it's likely to matter, as well.

Kwiatkoski's ability to defend the pass had never been considered adequate, but this year his interception and four defenses could have changed some minds.

"He's done a great job," Pagano said. He's made plays, made a huge interception to help us win a game and tackle after tackle, communication, wearing the helmet, the–communication–being out in front of the huddle, getting the call to everybody, getting everybody lined up, playing Mike linebacker and being in charge of the huddle," Pagano said.

They also have to consider what it would take to bring back backup Kevin Pierre-Louis, who showed an ability for spot play, particularly in passing situations.

With limited funds it's going to be a tough call, but almost seems an obvious one.

