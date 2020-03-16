Danny Trevathan's new contract will count $4.9 million against the Bears cap this season, according to figures released on Overthecap.com.

The breakdown helps the Bears in their effort to stay under the cap this year and sign or keep players.

It includes $3 million guaranteed salary this season with $1.5 million prorated bonus and a per-game roster bonus of $300,000 as well as a workout bonus of $200,000.

The unique aspect of Trevathan's contract is the Bears took advantage of the greater salary cap in the future by floating it over six years instead of three to save the amount of guaranteed money this year.

The final three years, from 2023-2025, are phantom years. This means Trevathan could be off the team but the prorated bonus money would still be counting against the cap. The breakdown for those three prorated seasons is: $2.25 million in 2023 and 2024 and $750,000 in 2025.

The biggest hit the Bears will take will be in both 2021 and 2022, $5.75 million each season.

In 2021 the salary is again guaranteed at $3 million, with a $2.25 million prorated bonus.

The $2.5 million salary in 2022 is not guaranteed.

Trevathan's total cap amount of $21,643,750 includes $11.3 million in signing bonus.

According to Overthecap.com, the Bears' salary cap number now stands at close to $4.3 million. This includes the Trevathan amount as well as the $3.28 million on the restricted free agent tender for defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

