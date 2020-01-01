Hiring a new offensive coordinator becomes a crucial, all-out search for most teams.

It's not quite as pressing an issue with the Bears because coach Matt Nagy is the chief play caller with an offensive system intact, but it is an urgent matter when some potential top choices available could soon be hired elsewhere.

The firing Tuesday of offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and special teams assistant Brock Olivo left Nagy with key spots to fill. With a jump on other teams who could have vacancies, he could look close to home or to his past for an answer.

Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone has coached Mitchell Trubisky for three years and in two offenses, and it's possible Nagy could promote Ragone to the position.

Apparently Nagy thought enough of Ragone's work to keep him around after jettisoning Helfrich. GM Ryan Pace has the same opinion of Ragone and expressed it while talking about his commitment to helping train Mitchell Trubisky.

"I think it's a combination when you think of Matt and Dave Ragone and just the passion and the commitment they have to that development, and I really appreciate that because I know it’s not always easy with a young quarterback," Pace said.

Ragone has some of the experience required to move up the chain, although he hasn't called plays. Then again, with Nagy calling them, there's no need for this.

With the Tennessee Titans, Ragone was a receivers and quarterbacks coach over three seasons, and was an offensive quality control coach one season for the Washington Redskins before coming to the Bears in 2016 under John Fox.

There is someone the Bears could sign who has extensive experience and might be willing to return to the NFC North, although it most certainly would require Nagy to relinquish play-calling duties and coach the entire team rather than just the offense.

Former Giants coach Pat Shurmur coached in Kansas City and knows the Andy Reid offense. He was offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings when they reached the NFC championship game after the 2017 season and has been a head coach for the Browns, as well.

He's never been on the same staff with Nagy, but did coach under Andy Reid in Philadelphia from 1999-2008.

Getting someone with Shurmur's experience would also require the McCaskey family to spend more money because you're not getting experienced help like that for less cash.

Shurmur's Giants offense didn't accomplish much, but one thing they did was pile up the points on Vic Fangio's top-rated defense when the Bears lost in New York in overtime in 2018, 30-27.

Another potential offensive coordinator candidate with experience in the Bears offense is Mike Kafka, the former Northwestern quarterback. Kafka was QB coach for two years after Nagy left the Chiefs but stands to move up the ladder if Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy becomes a head NFL coach, as many expect.

For Kafka to come to Chicago as an offensive coordinator above Ragone would be unlikely, since Ragone has more coaching experience.

If Nagy promotes Ragone, a possible quarterbacks coach already on staff in Brian Ginn. It's also possible Ginn could also be an offensive coordinator candidate.

While at Delaware, Ginn coached tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and also was a passing game and offensive coordinator. Ginn and Nagy go back to their college days at Delaware together. Ginn was a backup quarterback to Nagy as a senior, then played in his place after an injury.

One other potential offensive coordinator on staff with deep ties to Nagy is Brad Childress, a current senior Bears offensive assistant and former Vikings head coach who was an offensive coordinator one year under Shurmur in Cleveland. Childress helped Nagy install the Bears offense in 2018.

Hiring Childress would help the Bears keep Ragone in place as quarterbacks coach.

