One key wide receiver has returned for Justin Fields to target but two more remain uncertain heading into Sunday's game at Ford Field in Detroit.

It could be a good week for Justin Fields to make sure he has plenty of liquids.

The Bears quarterback has cramped up in the past when running a lot, particularly in warmer weather or indoors, and he even takes an IV prior to games. He may need to run plenty on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. That's because his receiver corps is largely uncertain heading into the game.

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and Dante Pettis are questionable for the game after they were able to practice Friday only on a limited basis.

However, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will make the rematch against the team his brother Amon-Ra plays for, as he has cleared the NFL concussion protocol. St. Brown was removed from the injury report. and was able to go through a full practice on Friday.

Equanimeous St. Brown didn't make a catch against the Lions in the first game. He has 18 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown this season.

Like St. Brown, guards Teven Jenkins (neck) and Cody Whitehair (knee) have been removed from the injury report and are clear to play. Jenkins had a full week of going through full practices while Whitehair had full practices Thursday and Friday after a limited practice on Wednesday.

Jenkins missed just one game with his neck injury after being carted off the field against the Eagles.

The only players rules out for Sunday are backup lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (back) and reserve lineman Sterling Weatherford (illness).

It's possible third tight end Trevon Wesco could be available for the first time since the Bears played the Packers on Dec. 4 as he is questionable. He has been nursing a calf injury and practiced all week on a limited basis.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven