Former Bear Aaron Lynch Now with Jaguars

Gene Chamberlain

If the Bears wanted Aaron Lynch back, they didn't want him as much as the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Bears outside linebacker signed a one-year deal Tuesday with the Jaguars.

For the $5.5 million they paid Lynch over the past two seasons, the Bears received five sacks, 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.

Because they're losing Lynch, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bears pursued another available inexpensive unrestricted free agent. Most of those they have are untested or have never produced much of a pass rush.

The last statistic is telling as Lynch didn't seem to be able to close with sacks but did have the ability to keep heat on passers as he was standing in for Khalil Mack or Leonard Floyd for a few series in games. He also was a valued short-yardage or goal-line presence because of his size on the edge. He's 285 pounds, more the size of a classic 4-3 end.

Lynch played 34% of the defensive snaps in 2018 when Mack missed two games with an ankle injury and also missed parts of others. He played 23% of defensive snaps last year.

The Bears have drafted Trevis Gipson from Tulsa in the fifth round as an outside pass rusher to back up Mack and Robert Quinn this season. They also have Barkevious Mingo, a free agent who also can play inside in their scheme. He's had only 10 career sacks and has been in the league since 2013. Five of his sacks came as a rookie.

Their other outside rushers are former CFL player James Vaughters and veteran Isaiah Irving.

Lynch had one other issue last year that infuriated Bears fans, and probably didn't do much for defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. He was penalized seven times for being across the line of scrimmage. Three were offside penalties and the other four were for lining up in the neutral zone.

The list of unsigned outside pass rushers includes Jadeveon Clowney, Clay Matthews, Vontaze Burfict, Terrell Suggs, Brooks Reed and former Bear Sam Acho.

