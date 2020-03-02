With the names of Andy Dalton and Derek Carr being bandied about for the Bears in these final two weeks before free agency begins, it's important to remember what acquiring either of these two means.

Neither player is a free agent. It would be a trade, and the Bears likely would need to give up a draft pick or draft picks.

They have a shortage of significant draft picks already, so anything higher than a fifth-round draft pick hurts their plans for filling some of their potential needs, like offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, cornerback, safety and inside linebacker. That's quite a list of needs.

Signing either Case Keenum or Marcus Mariota makes much more sense in the long run because they are simply free agents and neither would carry a high salary demand compared to Dalton or Carr. They would be paid whatever they negotiate with the Bears

In the case of Dalton and Carr, the Bears would have to pay what they're already owed, $17.7 million for next year with Dalton. In Carr's case, the damage to the cap runs on into 2022 but of the $21.5 million, $22.1 million and $19.9 million in these three years at least the Raiders would be eating just over $5 million of it in bonus money.

It's entirely possible Dalton could eventually just become a free agent because the Bengals don't want his $17.7 million salary on their books. They have a decent amount of money available, $45 million, even with Dalton on their payroll and could retain him as a backup to expected first-round draft pick Joe Burrow. They'd have an even greater chance to acquire needed free agents without his money on the books and get their new quarterback help.

In Carr's case, the compensation demand by the Las Vegas would likely be higher than Cincinnati's for Dalton because he is only 28 years old and Dalton is 32.

Neither of the two quarterbacks have accomplished great success leading teams to titles, Carr just one playoff game and Dalton four playoff losses but no playoff appearances since 2014.

As a result, the Bears' backup quarterback situation still looks best if they pursue Mariota or Keenum instead of Dalton or Carr.

There is no trade compensation required.

They're cheaper. Mariota was paid $20.9 million last year but it was the final year of his rookie contract and he was benched, so bargaining power is greatly diminished. Keenum made only $3.5 million last year.

Their quality of play not only hasn't been significantly lower, it's been better in recent years.

Keenum had the Vikings a game from the Super Bowl in 2017 and in the last three years had passer ratings of 89.4 with a 7.0 yards per attempt. Mariota had a rating of 86 with 7.4 yards per attempt and won a playoff game in 2017 at Kansas City. Carr did have a 93.7 rating and 7.3 yards per attempt but not only failed to get a team to the playoffs but he also had a record of 17-30 as the starter. Dalton, meanwhile, had a passer rating of 84.2, yards per attempt of 6.8 and no playoff games to go with a 14-26 record.

The cost per potential acquisition fee of Carr or Dalton rather than Keenum or Mariota is far too high. If either Carr or Dalton became free agents, then a different situation exists, but until then the only way the Bears should approach the backup quarterback position is with their hands on their wallets.

It's still only a backup they're looking for and not the starter.

If they wanted a starter and intending to replace Mitchell Trubisky, then someone like Teddy Bridgewater or even Tom Brady made more sense than any of them.

