BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Bears GM Ryan Pace Must Sync Up with His Coach

Gene Chamberlain

To put it simply, Ryan Pace needs to be on the same page as Matt Nagy in this NFL free agency period and draft.

This should seem simple considering Pace hired Nagy and the two say they work well together.

Apparently it hasn't been the case, though, because so many of Nagy's players seem ideally suited to play in some offensive system other than his.

Much was made over this topic last year, about how Nagy refused to try and adjust his offense to fit the talent at hand. He was supposed to adopt the I-formation and put Mitchell Trubisky under center, everyone whined.

Nagy even addressed this topic at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Now that I've had two years with this personnel and kind of building it and knowing who we are, it's so much easier to watch scheme eval and know what this guy does well, his weaknesses and his strengths," Nagy said. "And so now, with that it's not fair to force them into something that I do.

"Now, if you can get some of it that you do well, let's keep it going, but this is a clean slate and we want to make sure we give everybody the best opportunity."

He's just being nice.

Nagy shouldn't be kowtowing to those who think he needs to adapt.

It might not be fair to the players to expect them to adapt, as Nagy said. If they can't, they should simply be gone and this is the time of year to make sure of it.

It's Nagy's job to coach the team at hand, sure, but if the Bears are serious about actually winning games and winning championships then they are supplying him with the kind of talent necessary to make his system work.

Otherwise, they could have just kept John Fox and Dowell Loggains here and run an I-formation Woody Hayes/Bo Schembechler attack while beating their brains against the wall so they could max out with five wins. 

In the offseason, Nagy doesn't need to coach misfits. He can wait for Pace to actually do his job and supply talent best suited to fit what he's trying to do on offense.

Pace has failed to do this so far and here are some classic examples.

When Nagy came in, the Bears had a drastic need for receivers of any kind. Mitchell Trubisky was throwing it to players who weren't even practice squad level with many other teams. So they brought in Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and drafted Anthony Miller. Gabriel wasn't an established deep threat, although he definitely had speed.  

To run this offense, the Bears need a deep threat who can stretch the field.

In two seasons Gabriel didn't really stretch defenses. He made some nice catches, hauled in plenty of receptions with defenders on his back and got hit enough to suffer some concussions.

They went into the draft and what did Pace do for Nagy? He drafted Riley Ridley, who runs 4.53 in the 40 and is known as a 50-50 receiver who excels at going up for a ball. Sound like someone already on the offense? Try Robinson. Try Javon Wims, for that matter.

There's still no speed receiver, no legitimate lid lifter in sight. It hurts. 

The Bears were among the league's worst teams in yards after the catch because they had defensive backs draped all over receivers' backs, and also because Trubisky couldn't get the ball out soon enough to let them gain yards after the catch. He also couldn't get it out accurately deep to pick up big chunks of yardage downfield but the receivers weren't getting open downfield for the most part anyway.

It should also be fairly apparent after one year that most of the linemen blocking last year couldn't be effective on inside zone blocks. They were built more for the outside zone. Nagy wants to be running inside zone attached to the RPO passing game. Yet, Pace locked up all the offensive linemen on deals. And since then they lost Kyle Long. 

Trubisky was thought to be a fit for Nagy's offense but Nagy didn't bring him here for this offense. Pace brought him here, and he first learned in the Loggains offense. It's entirely possible Trubisky fits either the Loggains type of attack or none at all, because so far he hasn't adapted to Nagy's offense. 

Then again, if you can't consistently hit open receivers downfield you're not fitting into anyone's system.

Pace and Nagy can sync up. They proved it last year.

Nagy wanted a running back who could break tackles and catch the ball. Pace maxed out for the pick the Bears had with David Montgomery. Actually, he had to trade up to get Mongtomery so he more than maxed out. He identified a player who fits the system and went after him.

Now Pace needs to apply this approach in several other positions. They need a tight end, they need at least two offensive linemen, they need a speed receiver ... still.

It's time Pace starts to bring in talent so his head coach can run the offense he wants to run and isn't told he has to adapt his system to misfits.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ideal Bears Tight End Option Isn't Free Agent ... Yet

If the Bears wait patiently, they can come up with a reasonably priced tight end as a free agent or even could acquire him right away by trading away a late-round draft pick

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Maintain Faith in Trubisky Even Amid Wild Rumors

The days before free agency can always lead to wild rumors and it's happening in Chicago about the quarterback position but the only real truth is the Bears back Mitchell Trubisky and their faith in him has never wavered.

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

Budget-Busting Tackle Available to Bears

When a tackle of Trent Williams' ability becomes available a team has to look at the possibility of a trade, but in the case of the Redskins' Pro Bowl player the cost is simply too high

Gene Chamberlain

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson looks at how the Bears playing more to Mitchell Trubisky's strengths could actually let him succeed. It's possible. They did it more in 2018, but it was largely because their…

Gene Chamberlain

How Jason Peters Would Fit on Bears Offensive Line

The Eagles are letting Jason Peters enter free agency and even at age 38 he has to be someone the Bears need to consider after a career when he has dominated at left tackle and earned nine Pro Bowl berths

Gene Chamberlain

Finding Veteran Speed Receiver a Tough Task for Bears

Speed doesn't fall off of trees and the Bears lost a valuable asset when they cut Taylor Gabriel, but there are a few free agents and likely free agents who have displayed an ability to run past defenders in the past

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Have a Shot at Ryan Tannehill

he question isn't whether the Bears can have a shot at Ryan Tannehill in free agency but rather should they take that shot?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Look to Fuller Family to Plug Secondary Hole

Kyle Fuller's brother Kendall could get on the open market after a disappointing season with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and it's possible joining the Bears would be a good career move

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Post-Combine Mock Drafts Land Bears QBs

One of the most surprising efforts at the combine managed to get a quarterback into Halas Hall on one mock draft, and another QB was chosen by the Bears in a different longer mock draft released this week

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Hub Arkush dredges up the name of Marcus Mariota. At one time he looked like the best Bears option but as the run up to free agency has occurred he has slid into the background behind Andy Dalton and…

Gene Chamberlain