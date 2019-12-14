Bear Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Help About to Arrive for Khalil Mack Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Khalil Mack needs 2 1/2 sacks to extend his streak of seasons with double-digit sacks to five, and now it appears he'll get a huge boost toward that number.

All those triple teams and even some double teams Khalil Mack has been getting are about to disappear.

The return of Akiem Hicks from an elbow injury against the Green Bay Packers Sunday could allow for a little more freedom of movement by Mack, who was brought to Chicago to exact a toll from Aaron Rodgers.

"It's huge," Mack said of Hicks' return. "It's another force inside that has to be accounted for. It just makes the game easier.'

Besides removing double teams, Mack is just glad to have Hicks back because it brings another vocal leader to the field. Mack's leadership comes by example.

Mack calls Hicks Mufasa, as in the Lion King's father, because of his commanding personality on the field and how he's looked up to by other players.

"It means a lot, it means a lot having him (back)," Mack said. "His characteristics speak volumes, especially to this defensive group. And I saw that when I first got here."

Hicks has been gone eight weeks on injured reserve, so there could be rust to shake off and there's no telling how his conditioning will hold up.

"Just knowing the type of player he is, and the person he is, he's going to want to go out there and be effective immediately," Mack said. "Ultimately it's up to him, whatever happens. I feel like he's going to be all right."

When the Bears can put their entire defensive front on the field, they look more like the group assembled for the purpose of shutting down Rodgers.

Since Mack arrived, they've gone 1-2 against Rodgers. However, they've reduced the amount of scoring allowed each game. They lost 10-3 in this year's opener. They won 24-17 last December to clinch the division title. And in Mack's debut they blew a 20-0 lead at Lambeau Field and lost 24-23—a game Mack calls merely "a blur," now.

"There was a lot of situational football that they did, they did well down the stretch," Mack said of the Packer comeback. "He managed the game for them and put them in good situations to ultimately win. Defensively, we can't have that. So this week is going to be a good challenge for us."

That game and the two since then have only reinforced what Mack already knew of Rodgers.

"His knack to go out and win games, you can see it on film," Mack said. "He just puts the ball in right spots for guys at times and it's like, damn, you don't really see that a lot."

Mack realizes he was brought to Chicago as sort of a counter-balance to Rodgers. The Bears needed someone to keep Rodgers at bay while they groomed their own quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky.

"We can talk about (Rodgers), him specifically,” said Mack, "but ultimately that's the whole point in bringing me here, is to be in a position where you're fighting to be in the playoff push. That's where we’re at right now."

The Bears are more on the perimeter of the playoff picture. They need to win and get help from the Chargers against the Vikings and the Cowboys against the Rams. If they lose, they'd be eliminated if the Vikings or Rams win. If they win, they live to fight another week, this time against Kansas City.

It's simple to the Bears.

"The thing in our head is to go out and get this win," Mack said.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Homecoming Weekend for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Gene Chamberlain

Former Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returns to Green Bay and the stadium where his NFL career started as he looks for interception No. 3 with the Bears and to help keep alive their playoff hopes.

Prince Amukamara Makes Return Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks is expected to come off injured reserve on Saturday and Prince Amukamara will play this week after missing the Dallas game due to a hamstring injury.

Four Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Packers

Gene Chamberlain

The Packers had the element of surprise in the season opener but Bears believe they're a different team, hardened by a difficult schedule and tough stretch of their season.

Gene Chamberlain

Spare Parts Helping to Put Bears Over the Top, or at least give them a shot.

Bears Priority: Aaron Rodgers Containment

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd, Akiem Hicks need to bring the heat and keep Aaron Rodgers from stepping up in the pocket to give the Bears secondary a chance.

Eddy Pineiro Learns What Ice the Kicker Means

Gene Chamberlain

Florida native Eddy Pineiro is getting his first dose of temperatures in the 20s or colder and the Bears kicker is trying to cope with the thought of kicking on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Trubisky Wards Off Opponents and Detractors

Gene Chamberlain

Even a slight from a Packers DB from after the Bears' season-opening defeat isn't bothering Mitchell Trubisky as he approaches Sunday's showdown in Green Bay with high confidence levels.

Bears and Packers Meet Up for 200th Time

Gene Chamberlain

It's the primordial NFL rivalry, the Bears against the Packers, and it will be the 200th meeting played in the 100th season of the league.

Gene Chamberlain

Excellent footage of football 1920s with Halas and Grange that makes you wonder how it ever became a…

Anthony Miller Makes Timely Strides

Gene Chamberlain

With the Bears receiver corps diminished by injuries to Taylor Gabriel and Javon Wims, Anthony Miller has made strides toward fulfilling his second-round draft status.