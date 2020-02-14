BearDigest
X-Factor Could Turn Mitchell Trubisky into a Success

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky is about to have someone on the Bears roster capable of playing his position better.

It could actually make him play better. 

Never underestimate the value of competition.

When the Bears signed off on the 2019 season, general manager Ryan Pace promised to improve competition for as many positions as possible. One has to be quarterback.

"We always try to increase competition everywhere, especially in the backup roles," Pace said.

In the past "always" hasn't applied to quarterback.

Chase Daniel was never competition for Trubisky, only support and a learning tool when it came to the offensive system.

Tyler Bray was just a guy on the practice squad who has been involved in this offense in the past.

When Trubisky came to the Bears he had Mike Glennon to contend with at the position, and he only needed four weeks of that for everyone to see how little it would accomplish. In truth, they probably could have cut off the Glennon experiment after Week 3 in 2017.

So Trubisky has never had anyone challenge for his job and playing time.

Now he's going to get pressured by a rookie or a veteran who has played successfully in the past and could quarterback the team long term if required. No one has ever accused Trubisky of slacking, but it's going to ensure this won't happen if he is actually pushed.

It's the first time the Bears will have this type of situation at quarterback since Rex Grossman, Brian Griese and Kyle Orton squared off, resulting in the need to trade in 2009 for Jay Cutler.

And Cutler never had competition for his job. Maybe he needed some. Josh McCown showed he could provide it but was never given the chance.

None of this ever made sense, but it's basically the result of the salary cap era when teams spend a huge amount on a starter but are limited by financial concerns to what they can spend on a backup. They are obligated to play the starter.

The capable, cheap veteran backup is always preferable for cost cutting. The young, unproven passer is in the same category. You just don't see many teams with two passers on even footing facing off for the starting job. It's financially untenable.

It's always: One guy starts, if he bombs out the other guy plays, until they can get someone else in who can play.

Actual job competition either brings out the best in a quarterback or reveals his flaws and shows he shouldn't lead the team.

If Trubisky is ever going to improve his consistency and get better as a downfield passer, it's going to have to be now. The backup won't be there simply to give him a pat on the back when he comes off the field.

It's going to be: Get better or get out.

If this kind of pressure doesn't improve Trubisky, then it should hasten his departure so someone who can get it done plays the position.

