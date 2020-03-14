A former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman who once worked briefly under new Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo has been turned loose on the free agent market by the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's at a position of need for the Bears.

Tackle Cordy Glenn was released after two seasons of limited availability and playing time in Cincinnati.

He is one of several players released by teams on Friday at positions of need to the Bears. Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive lineman Linval Joseph were also cut.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound Georgia product was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Bengals before the 2018 season with a 2018 first-round pick and fifth-round pick for a first-rounder and sixth-rounder in 2018.

The deal never paid off for the Bengals, as injury problems Glenn began having in Buffalo in 2016 after signing a six-year $65 million contract extension just continued with the Bengals.

Last season a concussion kept Glenn sidelined nine games and in 2018 a back issue forced him to the bench for three games.

With the Bills in 2017 Glenn missed 11 games with a foot injury and in 2016 missed five games with ankle, foot and back issues.

It was with the Bills in 2017 when Glenn was under Castillo, but he missed 11 games due to the foot problem.

Glenn last played a full season in 2015 and has only played three full seasons after coming into the league in 2012 as a second-round draft pick with the Bills.

With the Bears looking for a tight end, they might want to consider Walker. However, age is definitely a factor here as he'll be 36 before the start of the 2020 season. Walker averaged 71 catches a season from 2013-17 and made the Pro Bowl three times, but missed 12 games in 2018 and almost all of 2019 with ankle injuries.

Rhodes was the Vikings' right cornerback and the Bears are without a right cornerback now after cutting Prince Amukamara. Rhodes is a three-time Pro Bowl player who was an All-Pro in 2017 but his play was said to have dropped off greatly in recent years.

Last year he had a passer rating against of 123.8 when targeted, just a year after posting an 85.3. Pro Football Focus gave him an abysmal 46.4 grade last year and a poor 58.2 in 2018 after his best back-to-back grades of 74.7 and 73.8 in 2016 and 2017.

Joseph might not play a need position but the Bears could wind up with a hole in their defensive line rotation if Nick Williams signs in free agency with another team.

The Bears have gone for years without a massive reserve nose tackle and Joseph is Akiem Hicks' size, even larger than Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman at 6-4, 329. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven