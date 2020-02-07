BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Interest in Center Shows Bears' Concern Over Line Situation

Gene Chamberlain

One player who the Bears have shown interest in has seen an uptick in his predraft stock of late.

The Bears spoke at the Senior Bowl with Temple center Matt Hennessy, who had been projected by many analysts as a Day 3 pick.

The Senior Bowl seemed to change some minds because Hennessy had several strong practices when he kept rushers at bay.

That should have come as no surprise. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had called Hennessy an "excellent pass blocker." However, he saw a need for Hennessy's run blocking to improve.

Hennessy is the brother of New York Jets long snapper Thomas Hennessy, who played at Duke.

The Bears could be fighting off the Jets if they have an interest in Matt Hennessy because the Jets are looking for a center.

Asked by reporters at the Senior Bowl if he'd like to play with his brother, Hennessy said, "Oh, that'd be incredible, that'd be incredible. We never got the chance to play together. He's always been a bunch of years ahead of me."

If it seems like the Bears have been collecting centers lately, it should. The Bears definitely aren't in the market for a center, but if they drafted one with enough talent to start they could convert Cody Whitehair back to guard and also keep James Daniels at guard.

They are still trying to fill the starting right guard position after Kyle Long retired. Rashaad Coward finished the season there, but he was a tackle by trade and played there only after a knee injury to backup Ted Larsen.

Hennessy is a bit small for an NFL center and may need to bulk up a bit. He is 6-foot-4, but 295 pounds. He was recruited to Temple out of high school by new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Ruhle.

Bears GM Ryan Pace hasn't had extraordinary success drafting centers. His second draft pick was Hroniss Grasu in Round 2 in 2015, and Grasu was gone from Chicago before the 2018 season after a knee injury and ineffective play.

Whitehair made the Pro Bowl at center in 2018 but wasn't even supposed to play the position. He had to learn shotgun snapping because he hadn't been a college center. It led to some problems as he adjusted.

Then Pace drafted Iowa's James Daniels and it seemed a solid pick. Daniels played guard when pressed into service in 2018 but was then moved to center at what was perceived as his natural position from his days at Iowa. He struggled and partly because Coward needed someone with more experience playing next to him, the Bears moved Daniels back to left guard.

It's unclear who will be at center and left guard next season, as Pace punted on the question when asked at the season-ending press conference.

The Bears also have Sam Mustipher on their roster, a center from Notre Dame who was undrafted and was on their practice squad all last year.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Olsen Wondering Why Bears Have No Interest

Former Bears tight end Greg Olsen is a free agent and told AM 1000 in Chicago he had hoped to hear from his old team

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Multiback Tarik Cohen in Line for Big Pay Day

Is it possible the Bears will have a difficult time coming up with a viable offer for Tarik Cohen because he's not your standard player? He's a receiver, a running back, a return man, and has even thrown the ball on occasion.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Vegas Sees Bears Middle of the Road Again

The over/under total for Bears victories in 2020 has been set for futures betting at a spot right in the middle of the league while Mitchell Trubisky's MVP odds are set.

Gene Chamberlain

Pro Football Focus projects the end of the quarterback carousel, and finds someone who lands with the Bears. Then proceeds to point out why he's no good.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky's Big Problem Weighs Down Bears

One key statistics drags down Mitchell Trubisky and makes it unlikely he'll ever turn it around, but the Bears have chances at several players who could.

Gene Chamberlain

Cam Newton Would Be High Risk, High Reward for Bears

Cam Newton likely will be available either for trade or as a free agent but the Bears have to decide whether the cost would be too high in terms of salary and also in what they'd have to give up to get him in a trade.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Back in Market for More Running Help

After drafting David Montgomery last year, the Bears find themselves back in the offseason running back hunt simply for depth behind their starter because the Mike Davis acquisition did not work out last year.

Gene Chamberlain

Healthier Alex Smith Unlikely to Be a Bear

Bringing Alex Smith as a quarterback option to the Bears is a frequent topic on social media and on talk shows, and Smith is healthier now and planning to try and play in 2020. But the Redskins would be absorbing too much of a cap hit to cut or trade him.

Gene Chamberlain

by

metriclocks

Ryan Pace's Free Agents Succeeded Without The Wins

Ryan Pace seems to have improved at assessing free agents the longer he's been Bears GM, but the success of the 2019 free agents didn't mean more wins and they might be better off without one particular free agent.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Monster of Midway

Some mocks and what they're seeing with the Bears' picks in round 2. Not surprisingly, tight end is in the conversation heavily.

Gene Chamberlain