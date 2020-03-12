The Bears were one of the 30 teams in attendance Wednesday at Oklahoma's pro day and there could be no doubt why they were interested.

Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts put on another strong display like he did last month at the NFL Scouting Combine

Hurts is trying to become the third straight Oklahoma quarterback chosen in the first round, which would put him beyond reach of the Bears. However, it's hardly a consensus opinion he could be in Round 1. Many mock drafts have listed him as a second- or even third-rounder.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were the Oklahoma quarterbacks drafted the last two years in Round 1. Murray was in attendance at Wednesay's pro day.

The latest mock draft by NFLdraftscout.com has the Bears choosing Hurts with the 50th pick in Round 2, as did Bleacher Report's Matt Miller in his post-combine mock draft.

Pro Football Focus last year had Hurts graded as the second-best quarterback in the country with a score of 91.6. LSU's Joe Burrow was first at 94.9 and Justin Fields tied with Dustin Crum at third with a 91.5.

Hurts was one of 13 participants in the event and threw 69 passes, according to observers He was said to have completed 62. Of course, this is just a matter of playing catch .because there are no defenders trying to disrupt the pass or throw.

At the combine, Hurts said his ability to play effectively both at Alabama and then after transferring to Oklahoma will count greatly in his favor when he comes into an NFL system.

"All of it made me better," Hurts said. "All of it has made me stronger, a better man, a wiser man, a better leader. Again, in two programs, it’s tough. To having to adjust to different players and just being respected to where every team I've been on has followed me regardless of the position of where I came from."

Hurts' college career almost sounded like the normal NFL quarterback career, moving from team to team in free agency.

"To be there and even be at Alabama and being able to cement myself in history at both schools and be a part of those prestigious programs, it's been very special to me," Hurts said. "It's all about moving forward."

Hurts had run a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the combine and some teams had expressed the idea he could play a different position than quarterback. But he has simply dismissed this thought.

