BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Jalen Hurts Extends Impressive Predraft Run at Pro Day

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears were one of the 30 teams in attendance Wednesday at Oklahoma's pro day and there could be no doubt why they were interested.

Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts put on another strong display like he did last month at the NFL Scouting Combine

Hurts is trying to become the third straight Oklahoma quarterback chosen in the first round, which would put him beyond reach of the Bears. However, it's hardly a consensus opinion he could be in Round 1. Many mock drafts have listed him as a second- or even third-rounder.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were the Oklahoma quarterbacks drafted the last two years in Round 1. Murray was in attendance at Wednesay's pro day.

The latest mock draft by NFLdraftscout.com has the Bears choosing Hurts with the 50th pick in Round 2, as did Bleacher Report's Matt Miller in his post-combine mock draft.

Pro Football Focus last year had Hurts graded as the second-best quarterback in the country with a score of 91.6. LSU's Joe Burrow was first at 94.9 and Justin Fields tied with Dustin Crum at third with a 91.5.

Hurts was one of 13 participants in the event and threw 69 passes, according to observers He was said to have completed 62. Of course, this is just a matter of playing catch .because there are no defenders trying to disrupt the pass or throw.

At the combine, Hurts said his ability to play effectively both at Alabama and then after transferring to Oklahoma will count greatly in his favor when he comes into an NFL system.

"All of it made me better," Hurts said. "All of it has made me stronger, a better man, a wiser man, a better leader. Again, in two programs, it’s tough. To having to adjust to different players and just being respected to where every team I've been on has followed me regardless of the position of where I came from."

Hurts' college career almost sounded like the normal NFL quarterback career, moving from team to team in free agency.

"To be there and even be at Alabama and being able to cement myself in history at both schools and be a part of those prestigious programs, it's been very special to me," Hurts said. "It's all about moving forward."

Hurts had run a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the combine and some teams had expressed the idea he could play a different position than quarterback. But he has simply dismissed this thought.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cornerback Market Pointing Bears Toward Draft

The high cost of delving into the cornerback market are becoming obvious and that could mean the Chicago Bears would be better off finding a replacement for Prince Amukamara in the NFL Draft in April.

Gene Chamberlain

Trading Partners Are Out There if Bears Look Hard

The Chicago Bears must fill several lineup spots and a trade could be a more desirable way to fill the positions over the draft or free agency

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Officially Receive Compensatory Draft Pick in Round 4

The Bears expected a fourth-round compensatory draft pick and will have one, No. 140 overall, for losing Adrian Amos in free agency.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Tarik Cohen Among Bears With Real Trade Value

Tarik Cohen is one Bears player who could be tangled for a trade to another team, and there are a few others based on their current contract situations

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Leonard Floyd's fate is hanging in the balance, says Tribune' Brad Biggs, regardless of how much Ryan Pace is saying he likes his 2016 first-round pick.

Gene Chamberlain

Here's Why Bears Shouldn't Bring Back Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard will be a free agent but the former Bears running back isn't a player they need to consider as an addition after a year in Philadelphia

Gene Chamberlain

How a Mitchell Trubisky-Andy Dalton Battle Would Look

Mitchell Trubisky would have a battle on his hands against Andy Dalton, a competition featuring two different styles with neither one decidedly better.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Defensive Line Call a Tough One for Bears

Keeping Nick Williams and Roy Robertson-Harris could be a matter solved by a bigger salary cap from the new CBA, or it might mean simply letting Williams find his value in the free agency market

Gene Chamberlain

SI's Albert Breer sees trades coming for the Bears but not necessarily at quarterback. I'm not so sure on that. If there are trades, the team sending the player the Bears' way would have to be really…

Gene Chamberlain

Tavon Austin's Speed Could Boost Bears

With the Bears looking to add speed at receiver after letting Taylor Gabriel go, one veteran free agent who has displayed explosiveness and would be a bargain is Dallas' Tavon Austin

Gene Chamberlain