Finally, it can be said Walter Payton ran behind a hall of fame blocker.

Chicago Bears left tackle Jimbo Covert has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of a special 20-member Class of 2020 to commemorate the NFL's 100th season.

Also named along with 13 inductees was the late Ed Sprinkle, a two-way player in the 1940s and 1950s for the Bears.

None of the linemen who blocked for Payton in a 13-year career had been voted in until Covert, who played from 1983-90. Until now, Covert was the only member of the NFL's 1980s All-Decade team who hadn't been voted for enshrinement in Canton.

During last June's Bears 100th anniversary celebration coach Mike Ditka referred to Covert as the reason the Bears were one of the few teams who didn't have to double-team Lawrence Taylor when they faced the New York Giants. Taylor never had a sack agianst Covert in three games during the 1980s.

Covert is the fifth player from the 1985 Super Bowl champions to make the hall of fame. Also in are Payton, Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary and Richard Dent.

The Bears selected Covert with the sixth pick of the 1983 draft out of Pitt, where he had blocked for his good friend quarterback Dan Marino.

Covert became an instant starter and for the rest of his career the Bears ranked in the top three or better in rushing in all but one of his seasons. Four times they were among the top seven in fewest sacks allowed.

The line of the 1980s consisted of Covert, left guard Mark Bortz, center Jay Hilgenberg, right guard Tom Thayer and right tackle Keith Van Horne. Kurt Becker played left guard before Thayer joined the league in 1985 from the USFL.

From 1983-86 the Bears led the league in rushing, winning the Super Bowl in 1985. They won the NFC Central title from 1984 through 1988 and then again in 1980.

Covert blocked just five seasons for Payton, and after Payton retired at the end of the 1987 season the Bears still were among the top three in rushing through Covert's final season

Covert played at 6-foot-4, 277 pounds and was ranked No. 13 all time on the list of top 100 Bears in the Bears Bears Centennial Scrapbook by Don Pierson and Dan Pompei. Twice an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, Covert in 2003 was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

A back injury in 1987 plagued Covert for the rest of his career and eventually contributed to his retirement. After retirement he went on to great success in the health care industry, serving as vice president of development for Caremark Physical Therapy, senior vice president of development for Horizon/CMS Healthcare and president and CEO of The Institute for Transfusion Medicine.

Sprinkle was nicknamed "the Claw" and was known as one of the toughest Bears ever, as well as one of their best pass rushers. He played on the 1946 NFL champion team and was in the NFL from 1944-1955.

The Bears now have 30 players in the hall, the most by any team. There are 34 individuals who have played, coached or held administration positions for the Bears who are enshrined in Canton.

